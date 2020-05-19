Turin: killed his violent father, Alex Pompe under house arrest by a classmate

Alex Pompe, the 18-year-old boy who ended up in prison on the night of April 30 after killing his father Giuseppe to defend his mother, will go to house arrest at the home of a schoolmate. This was decided by the judges of the Review, who thus accepted the request presented by the lawyer Claudio Strada. Yesterday, during the hearing in which Alex participated via Skype, the lawyer filed a ninety page memory and more than 200 audio messages to testify the atmosphere of violence that was felt in the boy’s home in Collegno. Messages that would show that the young man’s father-master was a control freak and had frequent excesses of anger for trivial reasons.

The crime

Like the evening when the crime occurred, when Giuseppe, 52, attacked his wife. A few minutes earlier, the woman had been patted on the shoulder by a work colleague who was greeting her at the end of the shift at the supermarket. That harmless gesture was enough to make the man go wild. I’ll kill you all, I’m not afraid of jail, Giuseppe yelled before hurling himself at his wife. It had happened in the past, so much so that Alex and his brother had organized themselves to prevent the mother from being alone in the house with the father. Thanks to the generosity of the family who will host him in this delicate phase of his life, Alex will be able to support the hotel school maturity: the class council has admitted him to the exam with excellent marks. The school has never missed its closeness to the boy: five of his classmates had offered the availability to welcome him into their homes. Today, finally, the release. This guy deserves the normal life he hasn’t had in the past 18 years, commented attorney Strata.