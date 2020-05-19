The torpedo launched by Emma Bonino that could sink Bonafede and the government

The biggest pitfall, by majority and government, could come from the motion of no confidence towards the Guardasigilli Alfonso Bonafede at first signing Emma Bonino, more than from that presented by the center-right.

The motion, to be approved, does not need an absolute majority, equal to 161 votes. But one more vote is enough. And precisely on the votes of individual senators not attributable to the perimeter of the forces that support the executive, the so-called ‘peones’, the entire game could be played tomorrow in the Senate.

But the needle of the scales, and on this the abacus speaks clearly, will be Italy alive and its 17 senators. The vote of the 17 Renzians will in fact be decisive for the fate of the majority and, consequently, of the government itself. So much so that both Pd and M5s warn the allies: if Iv votes in favor of no confidence in Bonafede, the crisis of government opens up, say Graziando Delrio and Vito Crimi.

Matteo Renzi has not yet lifted the reserve, maintaining the suspense on how the group will vote on Wednesday at 9.30 am, in favor of distrust or against? Or again, will the Renzians abstain? For now it is known that the group leader of Iv in the Chamber, Maria Elena Boschi, was at Palazzo Chigi this afternoon for two hours. And that the ‘negotiation’ is underway, with Iv’s requests placed on the table of Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, starting from the start of the Shock Plan requested by Renzi.

A reshuffle to defuse the crisis?

According to the most mischievous at Palazzo Madama, in the negotiation between Iv and the prime minister the question of an internal rebalancing of the executive would also fall (there are those who, in the ranks of the oppositions, speak of a position as Undersecretary of Justice for a Renziano, the name of Migliore circulates, but there is no confirmation).

But beyond the ongoing contacts, the center-right has no hope for the attitude of Italy alive. As for numbers, the majority in the Senate can count on 161 votes. If Iv were to come out tomorrow, the bar would drop to 144 votes. And even if some senators of the Mixed race had to vote against mistrust, there would be very little chance for Bonafede to win it: Bonino’s motion could in fact aspire to also collect 159-161 votes.

The spotlight, therefore, is focused not only on the Renzians and the words that Renzi will pronounce in the Chamber, also on the motion of Emma Bonino, who could catalyze a higher number of convergences compared to that of the center-right, with the favorable vote, for example, of several former M5s. The outcome, however, would be the same. The Guardasigilli would be disheartened and should resign. In that case, says Crimi, “it is as if there is no confidence in the government.”

The Pd, who with Delrio warns the allies, is of the same opinion: “There would be a real crisis, there is no doubt. It is not that we can think of discouraging the Minister of Justice and think that the thing will end with a pat on the shoulders”.

And his Senate counterpart, Andrea Marcucci, points out: “We will vote against mistrust, but Bonafede remembers being a minister of a coalition”. Having said that, the majority is inclined to believe that, in the end, Renzi will not launch the final lunge. Meanwhile, the Senate is doing calculation.

The center-right tempted by yes

And the center-right, to attempt the ‘shoulder’, could vote in favor of Bonino’s motion. Forza Italia, Antonio Tajani announced, will vote in favor of both distrust motions.

The League could do the same thing, he explains, while FdI is evaluating. Tomorrow, after the illustration of the two motions of no confidence, Bonafede will be able to intervene. The explanations of vote will follow and we will then proceed with two different votes, by call (or by roll call from the post).

After the first weeks of the coronavirus emergency, with presences halved, the Senate Chamber has practically returned to its plenum. Therefore, at least on paper, one can reason on predictions made on the basis of the actual consistency of the different groups.

The numbers of the majority

The majority, numerically speaking, can count on 96 Senators M5s, 35 from the Democratic Party, 17 from Iv, 5 from Leu, 2 from Maie and normally 6 from the Autonomy group (even if Casini has not released the reserve, he will listen to the Guardasigilli’s words), for a total of 161, equal to the absolute majority.

If the Renzians were to parade and vote in favor of mistrust in Bonafede, the numbers of the majority would drop to 144. To these could be added however the votes of individual senators: Sandro Ruotolo, some of the 8 ex M5s (but not Paragone and De falco, who will vote on Bonino’s motion), the ex dem Tommaso Cerno and, if present, the ex premier Mario Monti, for a total that, however, would hardly reach 150.

The center-right, in its official perimeter, can count on 139 votes (60 Forza Italia, 18 FdI and 61 Lega). With the 17 Renzian senators they would rise to 156. But it is on the Bonino motion that the ‘real’ calculations must be made: if the center-right, together with the Renzians, were to vote in favor of the text of the senator of + Europa, the 156 yes would be added those Bonino and former Dem Matteo Richetti, now Action, who signed the motion, plus a small group of mixed senators, for a total that could reach almost the absolute majority of 161 votes. Summing up, in addition to the Renzians, the individual votes of some hints of the Mixed are likely to become decisive in the vote on Bonino’s motion.