Figc, Gravina: “Already working on the protocol for when to play” – La Gazzetta dello Sport

The president of the FIGC has defined the ok of the Cts to the resumption of the collective trainings “a decisive step”

After the go-ahead from the government’s Scientific Technical Committee to the new protocol, Gabriele Gravina does not hide his satisfaction. Now the recovery of the championship is really closer and the number one of the Football Federation comments as follows: “The validation of the protocol on collective training is a decisive step in the path of restarting football in Italy. I told the Minister for Sport Spadafora and that of the Health Hope my satisfaction and that of the FIGC for the willingness to compare and the effective collaboration that led to the achievement of this important result “.

Another protocol –

He then reiterates: “The scientific system of the protocol has as its purpose the protection of the health of all professionals in order to allow, at least for professional football, to restart safely”. The FIGC Medical Scientific Commission, which Gravina expressly thanked, is in any case “already at work to draw up the health protocol also for the desirable recovery phase of competitive activity”.