All the details of the Interior Ministry on displacements and openings in June

Starting from 3 June, travel between different Regions can only be limited by state measures, adopted in relation to “specific areas of the national territory” on the basis of the epidemiological risk actually present. It is one of the passages contained in the circular sent yesterday by the Interior Ministry to the prefects, following the publication in the Official Journal of the new Dpcm of the government on reopenings and movements.

In the 9 pages of indications and provisions, signed by the chief of staff of the Interior Matteo Piantedosi, there is a long series of clarifications on various activities. For example, “public access to parks, villas and public gardens is subject to strict compliance with the assembly ban” as well as the interpersonal distance of at least one meter.

From 15 June, «children and young people will be allowed to enter places intended for recreational, recreational and educational activities (for example summer camps), even non-formal, indoors or outdoors, with the help of operators to whom to entrust them in custody “and with the obligation of security protocols.

Furthermore, the holding of public events is allowed only “in static form” on condition that interpersonal distances and other containment measures are observed. Furthermore, since during the lockdown the crimes decreased (minus 66% in March, compared to the same month of 2019) with the resumption of travel, attention must be paid to the “possible reappearance of forms of common crime and widespread crime” to ensure adequate levels of protection of security.