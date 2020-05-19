MasterChef Mehmet Yalçınkaya: ” I cried when Fatih Terim corona got caught in Galatasaray ”

News Entry: 19 May 2020 – 22:55,

Mehmet Yalçınkaya, the famous conductor of the MasterChef program, answered the questions of Uğur Yapıcı in the live broadcast of Spor Arena Instagram, admitted that Galatasaray Coach Fatih Terim cried after learning that it was a corona virus.

I would like to cook with Falcao. We would have had a conversation. I would say you made us wait a lot. If Muslera says, we close the kitchen, he is separate. He is our pasha. But I would like to tell Falcao that he made it wait too long.

‘I Cried For FATİH TERM’

Fatih Terim, I cried when there was a corona virus. He is a real Galatasaray. There is no one who is Galatasaray and does not worry about the condition of Fatih teacher.

Muslera or Taffarel? That’s a great question. How do I answer this, which one should I choose? Both are very different. Jardel or Falcao? Jardel was a very good striker, but he stayed with us for a year. That’s why I’m going to say Falcao.



Source link
https://www.hurriyet.com.tr/sporarena/galeri-masterchef-mehmet-yalcinkaya-galatasarayda-fatih-terim-corona-viruse-yakalaninca-agladim-41521402

