Gantz: Resistance to sit with Netanyahu was a principled statement that was right now – political

Defense Minister and Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz said this evening that the opposition to serve under a criminal defendant was not a matter of principle, but a “statement of principle that was right for the time.” In an interview with Ilana Dayan, Gantz also said that “next week we will see” whether Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will go to his trial. On Sunday, Netanyahu’s trial, which is charged with bribery, fraud and breach of trust, will begin in Jerusalem District Court.

“We’re in a new situation – there’s a trial and it’s starting,” Gantz said in an interview. “I asked Netanyahu if he was going to trial and he said ‘yes.’ We’ll see next week.” When asked if he did not believe in Netanyahu, he replied: “I believe him, he will, he has no choice.”

Asked if the establishment of a joint government does not serve Netanyahu, Gantz said: “I did not come to serve Netanyahu, I came to serve the State of Israel. The State of Israel without a government at this time malfunctioned. I prevented this malfunction. “.

During his campaign for the past year and a half, Gantz has stated many times that he will not sit in government with a criminal defendant. The Blue and White Party even intended to promote laws designed to prevent a criminal defendant from serving as prime minister.

Go to gallery view Gantz in the Knesset, yesterdayPhoto by Alex Kolomoisky

“If I had been blackmailed, I wouldn’t have entered politics,” Gantz said, referring to his phone being hacked by Iranians. On the incoming Diaspora server Omar Yankelevich, after Likud officials threatened that if they did not elaborate, they would post embarrassing information about her, said: “She is a close friend, stay like this. Tell stories about Omar Yankelevich, tell stories about Meirav Cohen, tell stories Stories about Mickey Haimovich. What, I’m such a talented one? “

The new defense minister also answered a question about the future of Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit. “There is no reason for us to agree to the impeachment of the Mandelblit Avichai,” Gantz said. “He’ll finish his job on time.” He also said that “we will not support the Supreme Court’s ruling if it disqualifies Netanyahu from the position of replacement prime minister.”

The government was sworn in yesterday and the Knesset plenum expressed confidence in it. 73 MKs supported the government, and 46 opposed it. Above the Knesset, Gantz said before his inauguration that “these are not moments to be entrenched in yesterday’s aspirations.”

Last month, Gantz said he and Benjamin Netanyahu would have preferred to form a different government, but “the public decided otherwise.” “An entire state has been paralyzed for two years under a transition government and a Knesset. Some people wanted to keep rolling for more and more election campaigns and maybe feel right. Some people preferred to win politics than win the corona crisis. I and my friends couldn’t resist.” In March, after a blue-and-white split, Gantz said, “Israeli democracy has won, and the Knesset is leaving again. It’s not a happy day for me, but it is important.”