‘Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ May 19 response to Greece

“The date of 19 May 1919, when the first step of our War of Independence was taken, is a happy day not only for our nation, but also for all oppressed nations who fought against imperialism. On such a day, the groundless excuse made by the Greek Parliament and its authorities under the pretext of 19 May 1919 and delusional statements are neither historical nor compatible with the values ​​of the 21st century.It was added that Istanbul was the only occupied capital after the end of the First World War in 1918, and that the Greek army invaded İzmir on May 15, 1919. the painful occupation has turned into a planned and disgraceful invasion that has no justification, has been the scene of atrocities. ”

“It should be noted that the terrifying dimensions reached by the atrocities reached by the Allied Powers less than five months after the occupation were serious enough to require the Allies to form an Investigative Commission.” Should remember the reports of the Allied Countries’ Investigations Commission and the facts underlying the article of the Lausanne Peace Treaty on war crimes. “statements were included.

In the statement, it was emphasized that the Prime Minister of Greece Venizelos nominated the Great Leader Mustafa Kemal Atatürk in 1934 as a candidate for the Nobel Peace Prize is another proof that irresponsible politicians and radical circles are trying to reverse history today. Insisting on the calls to solve problems in bilateral relations through dialogue, Greece’s insistence on keeping the hand of the extended friendship as it was in the past is in the statement that it is necessary to read the change of the world correctly.

REACTION FROM THE MINISTRY WORD OF THE TURKISH FLAG IN GREECE BY AKSOY

Speaking at the demonstrations held in Athens, the capital of Greece, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Hami Aksoy, reminding that Ataturk did not break the Greek flag laid before İzmir after the occupation of Izmir, “No one can reach out to our glorious flag!” reacted with statements.

Aksoy shared a message on the subject from Twitter.

Ministry Spokesperson Aksoy, in his message, “When our armies took Izmir back, Ataturk did not break the Greek flag laid out in front of Ataturk,” It is the honor of a nation. “A hundred years have passed. Racist heads still have not taken the required lesson. No one can lay our glorious flag!” used the expression.