Lazio, the players towards the yes to the cut of the wages of Lotito | News

After the long (about two hours) and heated confrontation on Monday in Formello with the salary cut on the agenda, which displaced the players, the calm returns at home Lazio. Property and companions, in fact, they are inclined to say yes to the proposal of President Claudio Lotito: cut a month, The salary of March. while the April fee is spread over the next season.

The presidential line passes, which in the end follows the guidelines voted in the League by the 20 clubs. But the storm in Formello does not last long, also because the group cannot afford divisions and distractions with a league title to play until the last day, coronavirus emergency permitting. The perplexities and the bad moods are thus set aside in front of the common good, because the Lazio toy works wonderfully and it would be a pity if it broke on the most beautiful.

