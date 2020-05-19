Sketch drawings of Samsung Galaxy Note 20 appeared

See Full Size







Technology giant Samsung the new flagship of the company in a few months Galaxy Note 20 will launch the model. As the launch date of the smartphone, which is expected to be introduced in August, approaches, leaks also began to increase.

See Also “US sanctions are increasingly increasing: TSMC will no longer manufacture chipsets for Huawei”

Especially Samsung Two images posted by Ice universe (@UniverseIce) Twitter account, which is a reliable source of leakage, are design gives clues as to how it will be. Thick-framed images schematic a case design, centered on the screen perforated camera and a triple camera module on the back device We see.

See Full Size







Ultra model will not

That yet unconfirmed and it should be noted that it is one of the first leaks in the design of the device. As a result, the Galaxy Note 20 may come up with a different design, but the source reliable that this leak is largely true mark We can say that it is.

Galaxy Note 20+, 4.500mah battery and 108MP will come with the camera. Galaxy Note 20 if 4.000mah battery and possibly as on Galaxy S20 and S20 + models 12MP will have the main camera. Galaxy Note20 Ultra It is highly likely that the model will not be. Introducing Samsung’s Note 20 series August Let’s say that he will do it again in.

https://www.gsmarena.com/is_this_what_the_galaxy_note20_will_look_like-news-43278.php









Write a comment











Share











Tweet



































Share by Email

titled this mail it to your friend.

















This news, our mobile app using the download,

you can read at any time (even offline):





