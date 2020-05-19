Coronavirus: 10 new infections on 1,744 swabs. 2 deaths (average 93.5 years)

Today they registered in Trentino 7 new cases of Coronavirus with symptoms occurring in the past 5 days, none in RSA. 3 also the other cases identified, for a total of 10.

3 minors, treated at home. The swabs made are 1,744 in total: 847 by APSS, 574 by Cibio and 323 by Fem.

2 deaths, one in RSA and one in hospital, but with patient from RSA (average age 93.5 years). 8 people in intensive care (5 in Rovereto and 3 in Trento). A total of 5327 were infected. 3776 patients recovered (classified as “healed” or “clinically healed”).

