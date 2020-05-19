“Swing? I’ve seen worse.”

A few days to go before the tenth anniversary of the 2010 Nerazzurri venture. On May 22 of that year, theofraised the Champions League under the sky of Madrid, reaching a legendarynever replicated in Italy. Guests of the well-known Nerazzurri fanduringbroadcast onisthey wear the clothes of interviewers in a ‘virtual tic-tac-toe’ to the sound of questions that partially retrace that year that remained in the history of theand Italian football.

The challengers are the nerazzurri conductor of faith and Ilaria D’Amico, journalist and presenter of Sky Sport and partner of Gigi Buffon who, despite the help from home of the Inter child, loses under the blows of the landlord who triumphs thanks to the ”help‘of Materazzi. During his shift, Matrix asks Cattelan which is the only Italian team to have won the treble, wildcard question that is worth the victory point. The question, however, due to the too low coefficient of difficulty, arouses D’Amico’s disappointment, who comments: “I feel the smell of a jerk”. The former 23 Inter player who promptly replies: “Ilaria I have seen worse than unjust, this is good”.

During the brief interventions, captain Zanetti then assured that for the tenth anniversary of the treble “something we will do”, while the Prince Milito, denied in the laughter of his companions, remembers that he helped “Walter (Samuel, ed) with asado (laughs, ed) “, also ensuring that he did not steal the shirt number from Orlandoni, who in fact” was very kind, he did not make me weigh it “. third nerazzurro goalkeeper: “He stole it from me”.

“Goal from the distance? I made one-two, come on – Stankovic recalled instead -. I did a bit of the phenomenon! In advertising we all laughed because we were talking about my hair. Materazzi was telling me I look Goran Pandev (laughs, editor’s note) “.