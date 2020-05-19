Corvette C8 against Dodge Charger Hellcat Widebody and Mustang Shelby Gt 500. The videos – La Gazzetta dello Sport

A double acceleration challenge with high adrenaline content. A 495-horsepower Corvette C8 challenges a 707-horsepower Dodge Charger Hellcat Widebody and a 760-horsepower Mustang Shelby Gt 500. Videos of the tests carried out by Hennessey Performance Engineering
CORVETTE C8 VS. DODGE CHARGER HELLCAT WIDEBODY
–
The first challenge sees the C8 and the Charger as a source. Two very different car philosophies: two-seater sports car with Corvette central rear engine, four-door sedan with front-loader Charger. The Hellcat Widebody adds wider wheel arches compared to the standard versions to accommodate larger tires and 707 horsepower ready to go wild. Unequal comparison? In fact there is a big difference in terms of power, but this kind of rehearsal makes a spectacle and it is what it takes to fight the boredom of the quarantined weeks. Pure entertainment and music for fans’ earseven those who are forced to leave their toy in the garage. Two acceleration tests designed by Hennessy, both on the distance of a quarter of a mile (402 meters): sprint from a standstill and start launched from 40 miles per hour (64 kilometers per hour). Who Saw: We won’t spoil the surprise, enjoy the video.
CORVETTE C8 VS. MUSTANG SHELBY GT 500
–
In the second challenge the guys from Hennessy brought on dragstrip the Corvette C8 and a Mustang Shelby Gt 500, a bad version of the American “muscle car” which under the long front hood conceals the mighty 5.2-liter supercharged V8 capable of delivering 771 horsepower and 847 Nm of maximum torque. The engine is combined with the Tremec automatic transmission with seven-speed dual clutch, capable of changing in just 80 milliseconds, faster than a blink of an eye. Also in this case there is a substantial difference in power and technical setting, which in the execution of the tests – especially when starting from a standstill – lead to an exciting battle with a reversal in the face a few meters from the finish. Again double test: starting from a standstill and launched at 40 miles per hour. We don’t anticipate anything: enjoy the video and turn up the volume.
