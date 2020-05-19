Corvette C8 against Dodge Charger Hellcat Widebody and Mustang Shelby Gt 500. The videos – La Gazzetta dello Sport

A double acceleration challenge with high adrenaline content. A 495-horsepower Corvette C8 challenges a 707-horsepower Dodge Charger Hellcat Widebody and a 760-horsepower Mustang Shelby Gt 500. Videos of the tests carried out by Hennessey Performance Engineering

The Corvette C8 is considered by many to be the best Corvette ever. The 2020 model brings a revolutionary novelty: it is the first to mount the rear central engine in place of the one positioned at the front, a solution that has characterized the American sports car since its debut in 1953. Of course the line is very different from the progenitors, very breaking and or like or dislike. What is underneath, however, is certainly appreciated: engine 6.2 liter V8 naturally aspirated 495 horsepower and 637 Nm – with the Z51 Performance package – and Tremec dual-clutch eight-speed gearbox. Hennessey Performance Engineering – which deals with tuning – wanted to compare it against two top rivals: a 707 horsepower Dodge Charger Hellcat Widebody and a 760 Mustang Shelby Gt 500. All rigorously standard.

CORVETTE C8 VS. DODGE CHARGER HELLCAT WIDEBODY –

The first challenge sees the C8 and the Charger as a source. Two very different car philosophies: two-seater sports car with Corvette central rear engine, four-door sedan with front-loader Charger. The Hellcat Widebody adds wider wheel arches compared to the standard versions to accommodate larger tires and 707 horsepower ready to go wild. Unequal comparison? In fact there is a big difference in terms of power, but this kind of rehearsal makes a spectacle and it is what it takes to fight the boredom of the quarantined weeks. Pure entertainment and music for fans’ earseven those who are forced to leave their toy in the garage. Two acceleration tests designed by Hennessy, both on the distance of a quarter of a mile (402 meters): sprint from a standstill and start launched from 40 miles per hour (64 kilometers per hour). Who Saw: We won’t spoil the surprise, enjoy the video.

CORVETTE C8 VS. MUSTANG SHELBY GT 500 – In the second challenge the guys from Hennessy brought on dragstrip the Corvette C8 and a Mustang Shelby Gt 500, a bad version of the American “muscle car” which under the long front hood conceals the mighty 5.2-liter supercharged V8 capable of delivering 771 horsepower and 847 Nm of maximum torque. The engine is combined with the Tremec automatic transmission with seven-speed dual clutch, capable of changing in just 80 milliseconds, faster than a blink of an eye. Also in this case there is a substantial difference in power and technical setting, which in the execution of the tests – especially when starting from a standstill – lead to an exciting battle with a reversal in the face a few meters from the finish. Again double test: starting from a standstill and launched at 40 miles per hour. We don’t anticipate anything: enjoy the video and turn up the volume.