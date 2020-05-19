Coronavirus, from doctors to businesses, here is the carpet test plan for over 70 thousand bells

IN DEPTH

The regional health and epidemiological surveillance plan for Covid-19 screening starts in Campania. The program – which will be announced today by the President of the Region Vincenzo De Luca – is divided into three actions: carpet swabs for the 60,000 employees of the Regional Health Service, serological investigations for population groups in the Municipalities and finally monitoring, through the network of competent doctors, workers of companies and enterprises. After the management of emergencies and priorities that has continued so far, the second phase of the large-scale screening program that the Campania Region has meticulously planned has already started since the end of last April. The swabs, performed by the 13 public laboratories of the Coranet network – currently mainly engaged in examining suspicious, symptomatic cases as well as returning from other regions and confirming the healings – will be performed at the rate of about 5 thousand tests per day and therefore completed in the span of about two weeks.

#correlati article figure .player_clicker ::after{ color:#fff; background-color:rgba (0,0,0,.6); border-radius:50%; display:block; text-align:center; font-size:16px; line-height:40px; width:40px; position:absolute; top:50%; left:50%; margin:-20px 0 0 -21px; } #correlati article figure .player_foto_clicker ::after{ color:#fff; background-color:rgba (0,0,0,.6); border-radius:50%; display:block; text-align:center; font-size:20px; line-height:40px; width:40px; position:absolute; top:50%; left:50%; margin:-20px 0 0 -21px; }

->



READ ALSO Coronavirus in Campania, passed the first exam: no peak, only 5 cases per day expected in June

THE SEROLOGICAL INVESTIGATIONS

In the meantime, preparations are underway to start with the sample of serological investigations (research of IgG antibodies) prepared by the Ministry of Health. The goal is to identify the share of the population that has had contact with Covid 19 by developing immunity. A plan that must take off in a few days: it is about 12 thousand analyzes (out of the 150 thousand planned at national level in all regions) to which men and women will have to undergo, divided by five age groups, residing in 133 Municipalities of Campania. Citizen pools are those selected by Istat which provided names, surnames, tax codes, telephone numbers (landlines and mobile phones), as well as informed consent and health status. In these hours, the Region is transferring the names to the Red Cross which will physically provide for withdrawals via mobile points in an ambulance or at home, for those who are unable to move. The investigations are expected to start on Monday 25 May, but it is not excluded that the plan will slip by a few days. In this context, there will be further regional screening with both molecular (buffer) and serological tests in small communities or geographic locations where small epidemic clusters will emerge and always on the municipal scale, the public utility staff who worked in support of the emergency and (not yet monitored), volunteer workers, ecological operators and public transport operators, sales and distribution of basic necessities that have never closed as well as other workers companies.

SURVEYS FOR BUSINESSES

The third and final phase, which starts at the beginning of June, finally focuses on the health surveillance of employees in companies and production companies returned to work. The aim is to promote health safety conditions and accompany the gradual recovery of economic and commercial activities with the protection of the health of workers and users. An action to contrast and contain the spread of the epidemic already underway but to be developed widely to allow the safe recovery of economic and social activities. The role of the competent doctors and the work which will be responsible for indicating the times and methods for sampling, testing and any swabs to be carried out on a sample basis or in relation to the contingent needs emerging from time to time based on the clinical evidence of individual workers (presence of symptoms, contacts with the infected, etc.).

ACCREDITED WORKSHOPS

It is not yet clear, in this context, whether the accredited laboratories will cooperate organically in the screening plan, for which, for now, the faculty to perform only rapid tests (from capillary blood with finger prick but now obsolete) has been recognized and especially second generation quantitative serological tests from venous blood sampling for the detection of anticovid antibodies. Benefits provided in a private regime, with costs to be borne by the user and on the white prescription of the family doctor, indicatively to be provided at a discounted rate (identical to that of the costs incurred by the Regional Health Service and therefore from 20 to 30 euros for rapid tests and from 45 to 60 euros for IgM and quantitative IgG). On this front, after the first 30 thousand tests carried out in the accredited laboratories of Campania, it emerges that about 9-10% of the citizens examined are positive for IgG (memory antibodies). On the other hand, very few positive ones also for IgM (acute phase antibodies).

Last updated: May 20, 12:04 am © RESERVED REPRODUCTION