+++ PLO, Abbas: “Stop all agreements with the US and Israel” +++

(ASI) Peace in the Middle East at risk. “The Organization for the Liberation of Palestine and the Palestinian state are withdrawing from today the obligations under all the agreements in force with the governments of the United States and Israel, including those relating to security.”

The president of the Palestinian National Authority in Al – Jazeera announced this in the evening. The news represents the response to the will of the Jewish state to extend its influence in the West Bank. Mahmoud Abbas reiterated his willingness to resolve the differences, with Tel Aviv, “on the basis of the decision to create two states with a third party presence on the borders”.

Marco Paganelli – Italy Press Agency