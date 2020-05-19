Pjanic on loan to Psg

The economic crisis due to the coronavirus emergency would have pushed the PSG to ask Pjanic on loan to Juventus

PARIS (France) – The name of Miralem Pjanic continues to animate the transfer market of these hours. The Bosnian appears destined to leave the Juventus at the end of the season and embarking on a new adventure in another European top club.

These days there has been a lot of talk about Barcelona: the Blaugrana and the Bianconeri are at work to complete the exchanges that also concern other players, in addition to the former Rome. Semedofor example, he could go the opposite way, moving to Turin. De Sciglio he could pack his bags together with Pjanic, direction Spain.

Juventus, video conference for Pjanic

But news comes from France that the midfielder would also have the PSG: the Capitoline club – according to what reported by ‘LeParisien’ – allegedly made contacts with Pjanic’s entourage through a video call.

The idea of ​​the PSG – reads – would be to ask the footballer in loan. In fact, an expenditure of 50 million euros for a club that risks losing between 200 and 300 million euros.

