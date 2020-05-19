Wall Street Red Lock: Dow down 1.6%, NASDAQ lost 0.5%

What is the relationship between the stock market and the foreign exchange market in the face of the Corona crisis; and, also, to take a limited guarantee of reporting the Corona vaccine? Daily market report with Guy Ben Simon, watch the broadcast

23:00

Wall Street trading has been down. In the last hour of trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average has lost more than 300 points, and the Nasdaq Index has been moving up its declines throughout its trading day.

The declines in Dow and S&P came after a report on the STAT website, which raised doubts about the results of the modern trial of a possible vaccine for Corona. According to reports, vaccine experts claim that Moderna has not presented critical data for vaccine evaluation.

Among the stocks that recorded declines were retail stocks, including Walmart , Home Depot , Kohl’s , Macy’s andNordstrom And the shares of the banks, where he lost Wells Fargo 5.2%, Bank of America andCitigroup Fell more than 2% and share JP Morgan Chase Decreased by 1.5%.

22:05

At the beginning of the last hour of trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is slightly stronger and is losing 0.6%, the NASDAQ index is rising, but at a more moderate rate, up 0.5%, and the S&P 500 index is back in negative territory, falling 0.1%.

20:45

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 rose slightly by 0.15%, the Nasdaq up 0.8%, while the Dow continues to be in red territory, down 0.2%.

A gold contract for delivery in June rose $ 11.2, nearly 0.7%, to $ 1,745.6 an ounce.

20:10

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin who updated the Senate on the Corona Crisis Relief Program said the ministry and the Fed were “prepared to absorb losses in certain scenarios”, referring to the balance of the program’s distribution. Mnuchin did not specify which scenarios were involved, but stressed that the Treasury Willing to distribute all of the $ 500 billion initially allocated to help businesses affected by the Corona epidemic.

So far, Menuchin said the government has already pledged $ 195 billion in credit assistance, leaving another $ 295 billion to create new programs or expand existing ones. In addition, there are $ 46 billion in advance for airlines.

19:30

Wall Street trading continues to be a mixed trend around opening levels. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is down 0.3%, the Nasdaq is up 0.5% and the S&P 500 is trading almost unchanged from the positive side.

Modern Pharmaceuticals shares are down more than 5% after the company announced a secondary offering and $ 1 billion raise. Yesterday the stock rose almost 20% after the company announced that it was seeing positive results in the clinical trials of a possible vaccine for Corona.

The Stores of the Networks Kohl’s Drops by 8% after disappointing reports. The company reported a loss of $ 3.2 per share in the first quarter, compared to analysts’ forecasts of a loss of $ 1.8 per share.

Chinese internet giant shares Baidu Leading NASDAQ increases and climbing more than 5% after reporting higher than expected revenues and profits in the first quarter. The company reported revenue of 22.55 billion yuan, while analysts expected the figure to be 21.93 billion yuan.

Stock of the meat substitute company Beyonce with 6% jumps confirm that the BTIG brokerage firm has given the stock a “buy” recommendation and is priced at $ 173 a share.

18:45

Following the positive trend from the beginning of the week, the European stock exchanges have today largely closed down. In London, the Potsi 100 index lost 0.8%, in Paris the Kak 40 index fell 0.9% and in Frankfurt the Dax index rose 0.1%. The European Stokes 600 Index fell 0.5%.

18:00

Wall Street trade is continuing a mixed trend, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average losing 0.3%, NASDAQ up 0.6% and the S&P 500 trading unchanged.

The yield on the 10-year U.S. government bond is down 0.021 points to 0.72%.

Oil is growing and WTI’s barrel price is up 1.7% to $ 32.35. Brent oil fell 0.14% to $ 34.76 a barrel. Gold is up 0.79% to $ 1,748.1 an ounce.

The dollar weakened against the currency basket by 0.19% and strengthened against the Japanese yen by 0.54% to the exchange rate of 107.9 yen to the dollar. The pound strengthens against the dollar by 0.44% to the rate of US $ 1.22 and the euro strengthens by 0.3% to the rate of US $ 1.09.

16:35

Trading on the Wall Street stock markets has opened in a mixed trend. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is down 0.7%, the Nasdaq up 0.2% and the S&P 500 is down 0.3%.

Investors expect the testimony of Fed Chairman Jerome Powell and U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to the expected Senate Banking Committee later today, as part of Congressional updates on the economic response to the Corona epidemic.

Investors also digest the reports of retail giants including Walmart , Which reported $ 1.18 EPS for the first quarter, six cents above projections, andHome Depot , Which reported earnings of $ 2.08 per share, up from forecasts of $ 2.27.

15:10

Expect a mixed opening on Wall Street, following the sharp increases recorded yesterday. Oil continues to climb and WTI’s June contract traded up 1.8% to $ 32.40 a barrel.

Wal-Mart Reported $ 1.18 EPS for the last quarter, down 6 cents from analyst expectations.

Company Radha Today reported revenue in the first quarter reached a record $ 15.1 million, a 73% jump over last year. The company posted a net profit of $ 170,000 for the quarter.

1:00 pm

Slight declines in the European stock exchanges now, after gains in trading open. Brent oil is down 0.6% to $ 34.6 a barrel after rising more than 70% in the past three weeks.

10:20

Trading on the European stock exchanges started a positive trend, following sharp gains on the continent’s stock indices yesterday. This is against the backdrop of optimism about finding a vaccine for the corona virus.

The Frankfurt Dax Index climbs another 1% after rising more than 5% yesterday.

Trading in Wall Street contracts has seen slight increases.

07:00

The Asian stock exchanges are trading on Tuesday in the wake of the hope of finding a vaccine for Corona following the positive report from the Modern Society yesterday, according to which success was recorded in Stage 1 drug for the treatment of Corona.

The Japanese Nike Index jumps 1.8%, as does the Hang Seng and Asia Dao index. Shanghai is up 0.5%.

Last night in New York, the indices rose about 3.5%, and in Europe the Ducks jumped about 5%. At this time, Wall Street futures futures are trading unchanged.

Chinese President Xi Ji Ping said Monday that his country will allocate $ 2 billion over the next two years to help other countries deal with the consequences of the Corona.