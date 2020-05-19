Those who have credit card debt to these banks will be very happy! You can postpone because of the outbreak! Economy

Both the world to Turkey’s fight against the virus continues to affect economic corona. The government started to provide aid to citizens, whose jobs were badly affected and economically distressed due to the Corona virus process, with various support packages. In this context, state banks provided loans with low interest up to 10 thousand TL for 6 months without payment. Finally, a good news came from private banks. İşbank, Garanti Bank, Ak Bank and Deniz Bank announced that they could postpone their credit card debts with their successive statements.

Here are the statements of private banks:

İŞ Bank In the deferment statement issued by the company, “You can postpone your open loan, vehicle loan and housing loan installment payments and your credit card account debt debts up to 3 months within the scope of the support package for the economy we are carrying out due to the corona virus epidemic. You can postpone your Additional Account interest collection day within the same scope, after 3 months. ” Expressions were used.

Garanti Bank Regarding credit deferral application, “Our customers who own individual and individual firms; You can perform deferment of up to 3 months installments and up to 6 months maturity of your needs, vehicle, housing and business loans without changing interest rates by clicking the “Credit Deferral” button in the Garanti BBVA Internet – Account and Product> Credit Account step. The interest amount calculated for the deferred months will be added to your payment plan. When doing your transaction, do not forget to review the new payment plan and the credit deferment conditions in the Help and Suggestions field in the Credit Account step. For installment translation transactions, your next installment date must be 31 June at the latest. Depending on your next installment date, you can postpone by September 30 at the latest. ” He made the explanation.



DenizBank For credit deferral, “Principal, interest and installment payments of those demanding from our retail and commercial customers until April 30 may be postponed until June 30 under current conditions. EFT and money order transactions to be made through Mobile, Internet Branch, ATM, fastPay and Communication Center will be carried out free of charge until otherwise specified. The daily withdrawal limit has been increased up to 5 thousand TL free of charge with a card or QR Code from our ATMs. For the health of our customers, we arranged working hours in branches at 12.00-17.00. ” Found in the description.

AkbankIn its statement, he stated that Individual and legal customers will delay their payments until April 30 until June 30 under existing conditions, if requested.