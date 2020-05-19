Test Ducati Scrambler 1100 Pro 2020. Classical high school – Test

Just two years after the first Scrambler 1100, Ducati updates the flagship of the … Land of Joy. More powerful, obviously better finished than the 800, the first 1100 perhaps did not have the same success: where the small Scrambler proved easy and easy-going, the big one perhaps intimidated potential customers a little, obviously fearful that the greater cubic capacity would carried a little too much Ducati DNA.

Completely unjustified fears, because if it is true that the 1100 can obviously boast a certain superiority of performance over the 800, however, proved equally accessible and friendly in the first contact, with just a few small edges to be filed.

Firmly convinced (rightly) of the goodness of the project, Ducati has therefore renewed the Scrambler. That it becomes Pro, but contrary to what the name might suspect it has become even more accessible, fluid and friendly. And even better finished, with two-three touches that on the one hand aesthetically bring it closer to the 800, on the other they eliminate some detail that he had not fully convinced …

How it is made

Always compact and essential, the Scrambler Pro approaches aesthetics to the 800. If the lines remain unmistakably those of the 1,100, with a slightly more muscular appearance and the 15-liter tank a little more lively (and with the cheeks in interchangeable aluminum) but above all the headlight with the metal cross to recall the “X” of insulating tape applied by the off-roaders, now the exhaust has become an overlapping unit On the right side, instead of high under the saddle, while the license plate holder passes on the swingarm. The pigtail thus becomes slimmer and lighter, but the solution has no universal appeal.

The saddle is only 81 centimeters from the ground – only two more than the 800 – and the Sport Pro version (object of our test) is equipped with a lowered handlebar and mirrors bar-end. The three previous versions (standard, Special and Sport) have basically come together in only two versions: 1100 Pro and 1100 Sport Pro, which adds the Öhlins suspension to the previously mentioned differences.

The front brake fitting also disappears from view, deliberately left in view on the previous version as a reference to the style of the 70’s Scrambler: the quote had not convinced everyone, and it was preferred to fall back on the conventional. And for what it’s worth, the writer thinks they’ve done more than well.

Engine and Electronics

The engine is the well-known 1.079cc air-cooled Desmodue twin cylinder, born in the time of the Monster and adapted for its specific use. Capable of 85 horsepower at 7,500 rpm, but above all 89 Newton / meter, it is an apparently simple and antiquated engine by the standards of the world scene. We have apparently said why in this version it gains the Euro-5 homologation, but above all why all around him is the state of the art of current electronics.

There is a ride-by-wire accelerator management (with three riding modes: Active, Journey and City) which controls a 55 mm single throttle body with double sub-throttle injector, the double ignition which had debuted on the 1000 cc Dual Spark version of the Desmodue, and a timing designed to favor torque and cleanliness of the delivery at low and medium revs.

And to complete it all, that inertial platform, which allows the implementation of ABS with cornering function and DTC traction control.

cycling

Few variations here: the frame remains the typically Ducati steel trellis, with cast aluminum swingarm. The suspension compartment features a fully adjustable 45mm Marzocchi upside-down fork and a Kayaba single shock absorber (without progressive linkages) replaced in the Sport by a full-Öhlins package with the fork even reaching a stem diameter of 48 mm. All fully adjustable.

The braking system is worthy of a sports car, with Brembo radial monobloc calipers and double 320 mm disc at the front, assisted by a single 245 mm disc at the rear.

The pair of rims sees an 18 “at the front and a 17” at the rear, with sections 120/80 and 180/55 respectively, fitting Pirelli MT60RS tires, tessellated … almost only in the look, in the sense that the performance on asphalt is at the height of pure sports cars.

Colors, price and availability

The Scrambler 1100 Pro is available in the two-tone Ocean Drive color with black aluminum frame and seatpost and coordinated tank cover, and in the 1100 Sport Pro version with matt black livery and the “1100” logo on the tank covers.

Both are already available at the dealership at a price of respectively 13,490 and 15,490 euros.

How are you

The riding position has not changed: you sit on it, not inside the bike – as befits a vehicle in this category – and you are welcomed divinely regardless of size: the Scramblerona welcomes the otherwise high as myself as well as the highest, with a relaxed position but at the same time sporty thanks to the lowered handlebar of this Sport. The passenger gets a little worse, who can count on a wide saddle and on the footpegs quite low and which do not force the “knees in the mouth”, but really has nothing to stick to except the rider. A limit only on longer transfers, however.

The glance on the bridge is rewarding: the finishes are spectacularwherever you look, you are coaxed by well-kept surfaces, without leaving anything to chance. And the front brake hose also disappeared, a quote declared by the Scramber of yesteryear which, however, not everyone had digested.

The instrumentation is very beautiful, richer and more complex than that of the 800 because the technological refinement also grows: the Ducati Scrambler 1100 Pro, like the version that preceded it, is a purely simple motorcycle, as we saw in the static analysis.

But let’s get to the new Euro-5 engine: beautiful full and round, it seems to have become even more regular than the already excellent one mounted on the previous model: the accelerator is reopened even under 2,000 rpm enjoying a pleasant and polite thrust for a twin cylinder of this cubic capacity even with the riding mode Active. With the Journey it’s even better, and while perhaps sacrificing something in terms of emotions, it turns out to be a very effective engine even in sporty driving. With the City, even if you don’t have the same glaze on the top, you would swear you are driving a three-cylinder.

But it is at mid-range that Desmodue offers its best: tasty and “ignorant” as befits a powertrain like that, pushes out of the curves with the classic slingshot which made the two-valve Ducati famous. Of course, there is some vibration around 5,000, especially on the (detachable) side panels of the tank, but this is really very little. The voice of the new superimposed exhaust is beautiful and gaseous, and the gearbox is really fine. It is a pity that DQS is not offered on this Sport either: it is a scrambler, but it is so good on mixed tires…

Cycling chapter: it will also be longer and heavier than the 800, but on the mixed (precisely) you drive with the same taste and a greater feeling of support but above all a stability – even at high speed, in motorway transfers – completely irreproachable. Cornering you fly literally, leaning on the pair 18-17 “ that thanks to the Pirelli MT60 RS “attack” like the best sport tires. Thanks to the rubber but also to the Öhlins suspension, very smooth but calibrated a little on the sporty and therefore a little stiff in the response to the rear: there is no progressive leverage, and on the disconnections you never lose grip but of course you can feel everything.

Braking is above any criticism in sports use, and now also in the disengaged one: that somewhat abrupt attack that we had complained about in the previous 1100 has turned into a gentle and progressive intervention, thus combining power with exploitability. The rear, as often happens on Ducati, does little more than assist the use of the front.

A little nod to consumption: with mixed use, between a few motorway journeys, fun shots on the mix and city walks, the Scrambler 1100 has always returned distances above 19 km / L. Not bad, given the cubature. Heat? difficult to say, having carried out the test with 20 degrees (and with technical jeans) but you can hardly expect a very cool bike, given the air cooling, the Euro-5 standard and the presence of the vertical cylinder under the saddle.

Who is the Ducati Scrambler 1100 Pro for?

It is not easy to find the ideal customer for this new Scrambler 1100 Pro. Let’s start by making a distinction, which helps to place the Ducatona much better in the panorama of maxi-scramblers: the “basic” version of the Pro costs significantly less – 13,490 euros – making it the cheapest in the segment. If you don’t need the Öhlins suspension (which makes the difference, of course …) and maybe you don’t even like the slightly sportier driving posture – the one that was on the previous Special – then save and live happily.

For all the others, we said, there is Sport. That it is divinely finished, and constitutes a rather marked performance jump compared to the 800, and which therefore becomes an adult alternative to the “fun bike” (in a broad sense, of course) of the Borgo Panigale house. Who has the financial availability and also that little bit of experience driving will surely appreciate its superiority both in construction quality and in dynamics: from this point of view it constitutes a upgrade ideal compared to the 800, without prejudice to the need to justify the cost of the operation.

Which, however, we like to underline, is fully justified by a really high quality level. And do you want to put the satisfaction of keeping the pace of naked, maxienduro and sports on a mountain pass? Here, maybe make sure before that your partner likes it … hold on tight.

More info

Motorcycles: Ducati Scrambler 1100 Sport Pro

Date: May 6, 2020

Weather: Sun, 20 °

Place: Modena and province

Land: Extraurban

They have been used

Arai Concept-X helmet

Alpinestars Hoxton v2 jacket

Alpinestars Honda Rayburn gloves

Alpinestars Victory Jeans trousers

Alpinestars Oscar Twin Drystar boots