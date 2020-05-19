The U.S. military has warned not to approach the Mediterranean ships

An official in the United States said the new announcement was not a change to the Army’s attachment rules. The Pentagon has stated that Trump’s threat is meant to underscore the Navy’s right to self-defense. The US Naval Forces Center Command in Bahrain said in a statement that it was “designed to improve safety, minimize ambiguity and reduce the risk of miscalculation.”
More in Walla! NEWS
Last month, 11 Iranian ships approached US Navy and Coast Guard ships in what the US military called “dangerous and provocative” behavior. The military said that at one point the Iranian vessels reached nine meters.
Earlier this month, Trump vetoed legislation restricting his ability to go to war against Iran, which was approved by both houses of Congress. This is in the background of the heavy pressure Trump is waging against the Islamic Republic. “It was a very insulting decision presented by Democrats as part of their strategy to win the November election through the Republican Party’s split,” the US president said in a statement released by the White House. “The few Republicans who voted for the legislation played directly into their own hands,” he added.
Source link
https://news.walla.co.il/item/3361901