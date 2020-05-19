The U.S. military has warned not to approach the Mediterranean ships

Following Trump threats: US military has warned not to approach Mediterranean naval ships Photo: Reuters, edited by Nir Chen

The United States issued a warning on Tuesday that 100 meters away from American warships in the Mediterranean should be kept away. According to the announcement, ships that violate the US warning would run the risk of being interpreted as a threat and the proper safeguards used against them. “Armed ships approaching 100 meters from a U.S. Navy ship may be interpreted as a threat,” the U.S. Navy statement read. An official in the United States said the new announcement was not a change to the Army’s attachment rules. The Pentagon has stated that Trump’s threat is meant to underscore the Navy’s right to self-defense. The US Naval Forces Center Command in Bahrain said in a statement that it was “designed to improve safety, minimize ambiguity and reduce the risk of miscalculation.”

The announcement comes after President Donald Trump's threat last month in which he said the US Navy had fired on all Iranian ships "harassing" its ships. Trump threatened Tehran after Iranian ships approached US ships in the Persian Gulf. Iran's Revolutionary Guards Commander General Hussein Salami has responded to Trump threats and threatened to destroy American warships if Iran's security is threatened at bay. Last month, 11 Iranian ships approached US Navy and Coast Guard ships in what the US military called "dangerous and provocative" behavior. The military said that at one point the Iranian vessels reached nine meters.