CORONAVIRUS, A WOMAN DIES IN GIAVENO

SUMMARY BULLETIN OF THE SITUATION ON TUESDAY MAY 19, 2020

NUMBER OF CITIZENS RESIDING IN JAVENO POSITIVE RESULTS: 38

OF THESE 38:

– 31 IN INSULATION AT YOUR HOME, INCLUDING 14 OF THE HEALTH STAFF AND 14 OF THEM WAITING FOR THE SECOND NEGATIVE PAD FOR COMPLETE HEALING.

– 5 RECOVERED IN A HOSPITAL STRUCTURE.

– 2 IN STRUCTURE FOR THE ELDERLY.

FROM THE BEGINNING OF THE CRISIS AND UNTIL TODAY, THE NUMBER OF CITIZENS RESIDING TO JAVENIAN DECEASED IS 6.

NUMBER OF RESIDENT CITIZENS HEALED: 29.

Unfortunately today the news of the death of one of the women housed in a rest home has arrived in the Municipality. She had not yet been declared cured and was waiting for the double tampon, she was 89 years old. Condolences to his family. With her we reach the figure of six deaths with Covid-19 in our city.

I have to update the buffer positive count with a 73-year-old man and a 64-year-old woman. There are three women, 44, 52 and 65, respectively, two of whom are health workers, who have recovered. Best wishes.

PIEDMONT BONUS

The Piedmont Region has communicated that the sending of the pec to the beneficiaries of the non-refundable contribution for Piedmontese companies has started. The consignments will continue at the rate of 5,000 per day, until reaching the 60,000 businesses in the area who will be able to access the bonus. From here to the end of May everyone should receive the email with the indications to receive the contribution. Once you have responded to the pec indicating the iban, the money will be credited within a few days.

I remind you of the amounts and ATECO codes of those interested in the bonus:

2,500 EURO

– Restaurants and mobile catering activities (56.10) (56.10.1, 2,000 euros for 56.10.2, 2,500 euros for 56.10.3, 1,300 for 56.10.4, excluding the code 56.10.5).

– Supply of prepared meals (event catering) (56.21).

– Bars and other similar establishments without kitchen (56.30);

– Other recreational and entertainment activities (93.29), excluding codes (93.29.2, 93.29.3 and 93.29.9).

– Services of hairdressers and other beauty treatments (96.02).

2,000 EURO

– Services of the physical wellness centers (96.04).

1,500 EURO

– Street retailing of textiles, clothing and footwear (47.82).

– Retail sale of other goods (47.89).

– Retail trade of books for an amount (47.61).

– Retail sale of stationery items (47.62.2).

– Cinematographic projection activities (59.14).

– Retail sale of clothing (47.71).

– Retail sale of adult packs (47.71.1).

– Retail sale of packs for children and babies (47.71.2).

– Retail sale of personal linen, knitwear, shirts (47.71.3).

– Retail sale of fur and leather clothing (47.71.4).

– Retail sale of hats, umbrellas, gloves and ties (47.71.5).

– Retail sale of footwear and leather goods (47.72).

– Retail sale of footwear and accessories (47.72.1).

– Retail sale of travel leather goods (47.72.2).

– Driving school activities (85.53).

– Organization of parties and ceremonies (96.09.05).

– Tour operator activities (79.12).

– Retail sale of fabrics for clothing, furnishings and household linen (47.51.1).

– Retail sale of knitting and haberdashery yarns (47.51.2).

– Travel agency activities (79.1 and 79. 11).

1,000 EURO

– Transportation by taxi, rental of cars with driver (49.32).

– Retail sale of optics and photography materials (47.78.2).

– Social promotion associations (APS) registered in the registers referred to in art. 7 of Law 383/2000, limited to the administration activity (94.99).

– Activities of organizations pursuing cultural, recreational and hobby cultivation purposes (94.99.20).

– Recreational and entertainment activities (93.2 excluding 93.29.1 Discos).

– Tattoo and piercing activities (96.09.02).

– Language schools and courses (85.59.30).

800 EURO

– Activities of the alpine guides (93.19.92) and the activities of the guides and tour guides (79.90.20).

500 EUROS

– Street retail of food and beverages (47.81).

The individual companies must be active, have their registered office in the Piedmont Region and be registered in the relevant sections of the Register of companies established at the territorially competent CCIAA, or be registered in the registers referred to in article 7 of the law of 7 December 2000, n. 383, or to be SOMS.

MUNICIPAL LIBRARY

From tomorrow Wednesday 20 May and until Saturday 6 June the Municipal Library will reopen with the “Loan on the threshold” service. From Tuesday 9 June, however, the premises will also open, with limited entrances, a maximum of two at a time for a maximum of ten minutes. We are preparing all the security measures to go back to living the library.

As we have seen from today’s national bulletin, the infected have returned to growth, especially in the Lombardy Region and also the victims. Unfortunately, this will be the case for a long time and this shows us, as if it were needed, how indispensable it is to respect those few but important safety measures. It will all seem exaggerated but it is not. It’s a great test for our country, let’s try to get out of it in the best way. Good evening everybody.