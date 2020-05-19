6 new regulations covering the call centers of banks

The BRSA regulates the issues that bank call centers must comply with.

Regarding the Determination of Service Level and Quality of Call Centers

Regulation published in the Official Gazette dated 20 May 2020.

The 6 important issues in the regulation are as follows:

1- When the user 60 years old and over calls the bank, immediately contact the customer representative.

be connected

2- Card cancellation requests will be processed without being directed to a different channel.

3- The call center cannot call for sales on Sundays. On other days

can only make calls between 09.00 and 20.00.

4- When the call center calls for marketing, the user requests to NOT be called again

If it is found, it is recorded and recorded in the system.

5- Threshold duration was defined as a call received within 30 seconds.

6- Number of calls that banks meet within the threshold period, total number of calls

Rule of 80 percent or more in the rate was set.

Regulation

Click for the full text.