Mattarella signed the Relaunch Decree: 266 articles – La Stampa

President Mattarella signed the Relaunch Decree. So the branded text arrives, 266 articles contained in 323 pages that put the measures put in place by the government for the recovery of the Italian economy after the Covid-19 emergency. The announcement of the “stamping”, as they say in jargon, had already come from the Minister of Economy, Roberto Gualtieri, who had anticipated its arrival in the Official Journal already for this evening and placing the emphasis on the fact that ” from tomorrow the resources will be immediately usable “.

Starting from Wednesday therefore, explained the minister, “there will be a direct payment of 600 euros to all 4 million self-employed workers, of collaborators who have already had them and this payment will take place within a maximum of 2-3 days “. Furthermore, “it will be possible to apply for the 1,200 euros for the bonus for the babysitter and summer camps and then June there will be non-refundable contributions for businesses and the third tranche of up to 1,000 euros for self-employed workers”.





Meanwhile, according to what is read in the version signed and signed by the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella, 150 million resources are allocated to private schools, of which 70 million for primary and secondary schools for the lack of tuition for students up to 16 years , 65 million for early school fees and 15 to the National Fund for the Integrated System of Education.