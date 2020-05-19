Apple users are the most satisfied, but if you look at smartphone models, there are those who do better (photos)

Matteo Bottin



Statistics are available American Customer Satisfaction Index, or a set of data that monitors the preferences of American users and theirs satisfaction with specific products. Although this index covers many categories of products, we are mainly interested in smartphones. Here are the results.

Apple users are the most satisfied: the degree of satisfaction this year has reached82%, an increase of 1% compared to 81% last year. Not a big increase, but enough to get ahead of Samsung, which remained at the same 81% as last year. Can Apple Sing Victory? Not exactly.

If we look at the customer satisfaction about it specific products, we see that the situation is reversed: the most popular is Galaxy Note 9, which gets the85%, while just below we find Galaxy S9 +, Galaxy S10 and iPhone XS Max, all at 84%. It is interesting to note that the current top of the range of the Cupertino house are lower in the standings: perhaps the high expectations have damaged the final satisfaction. In short, it is strange to see an iPhone 11 Pro with the same score as a Galaxy J7 Prime, no?

These are just some of the data that can be found in the PDF file of the American Customer Satisfaction Index, although most of these are of little interest to us as they are specific to the US market. We leave you with a curiosity: the smartphone sector has an overall satisfaction rating of 80%, while there are those who do better: for Americans the most “satisfactory” industry is that of breweries (84%).

Via: 9to5MacSource: ACSI



CPU octa 2.8 GHz

Display 6.4 “QHD + / 1440 x 2960 px

RAM 6 GB

Front 8 Mpx ƒ / 1.7

Camera 12 Mpx ƒ / 1.5-2.4

Battery 4000 mAh



CPU octa 2.8 GHz

Display 6.2 “QHD + / 1440 x 2960 px

RAM 6 GB

Front 8 Mpx ƒ / 1.7

Camera 12 Mpx ƒ / 1.5

Battery 3500 mAh