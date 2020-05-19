Who was eliminated in Survivor? Bomb statements from Acun Ilıcalı at the Council…

Survivor 2020 had the excitement of elimination this evening. The bomb statements of Acun Ilıcalı at the screening council marked the night. While going to the finals step by step in Survivor, another person had to say goodbye to their dreams. Acun Ilıcalı, the new decisions regarding the course of the competition and the statements made about the surprises were followed enthusiastically. Here is the name and the council experienced in Survivor this week …

WHO WAS HANDLED IN SURVIVOR?

Survivor 2020, the last name to say goodbye to the island has been announced this evening in the 81st new episode. The elimination council, which was not held last week due to Ersin Korkut’s injury, was held this evening. After two weeks of audience votes, the results became clear. Aycan, Mert, Yasin, Sercan and Cemal Can were the candidates for the week’s screening candidates in Survivor. At the qualifying council tonight Mert Öcal He said goodbye to Survivor with the least votes.

Merten: ”It was an early farewell for me. If I have had a mistake here for 3 months, if I have friends that I have broken, I apologize to all of them.

WHO WON THE COMMUNICATION AWARD?

There was a fierce struggle for the communication award in the new episode that came to the screens tonight. Contestants faced the volleyball match. The team that won the 1 minute live broadcast award from Instagram became the Volunteers team with a score of 4 to 10. The contestants shared their experiences by broadcasting live from their Instagram accounts.

BOMB EXPLANATIONS FROM ACUN ILICALI

Acun Ilıcalı made important statements about the course of Survivor 2020. Ilıcalı announced new decisions with the number of competitions decreased with the qualifying tonight. Ilıcalı said, “After the quarter-final, the competition will be individual and we will try to find the last 4 people quickly.”

LIVE BROADCAST ON DAY: TARGET 2 MILLION!

Acun Ilıcalı announced that they are aiming to set a live broadcast record in the council. After reaching 1 million in Instagram live broadcast with the volunteers team last week, it was aimed to break the world record of 2 million. Ilıcalı announced that they are aiming to break the 2 million record with the live broadcast with the competitors.

Acun Ilıcalı: “We will go live on weekdays and we will hold a competition that will include our audience.

Acun Ilıcalı: “You will feel the next feast week until your marrow. There will be no elimination that week, but you will play 2 immunity and 2 candidates next week. There will be no team ratings. ”