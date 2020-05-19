Laughed at Deri’s maid; And was sued for 75,000

a a A

About a month and a half ago, journalist Akiva Novick from humorous story News 13, which resembles the aide of Minister Aryeh Deri – Moore Azizi, a former Knesset member of the Joint List Hanin Zoabi. Azizi did not make it funny and today (Tuesday) she filed a claim for NIS 75,000.

In the story that Novick published, he uploaded Azizi’s picture and wrote “It is beautiful to me that Khenin Zoabi transcends ideological disagreements and arrives at the block party meeting”

Novick, who raised the story with humor, received comments that it was offensive, and he deleted the story, in addition, he also offered Azizi an apology for it publicly and officially.

The lawsuit filed states: “There is no need to state words about the harm to the plaintiff, a religious woman who works as a state when she reports to former Knesset Member Zoabi, who many consider to be anti-Zionist and who undermines the principles of the State of Israel and its existence.”

Novick decided not to comment on the lawsuit and tweeted in his Twitter account: “In response to reporters’ requests – I do not respond to a lawsuit filed against me. Any questions should be directed to the defense team attorney for Target and Ratzizer, or one of its assistants.”

Lawyer at Target and Ratzizer responded: “We are studying the lawsuit and will file a defense.”