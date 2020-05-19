Coronavirus, from Apollo to the black plague: what the history (and the epic) of the epidemics have not taught us

When a historian tells the story of this epidemic, what do you think he will write? my wife asked me. I thought about what history tells about past epidemics. Each epidemic has its own story and has its epic. These stories become collective memory for the meanings that derive from them, or at least for the memories that we keep over time. Past epidemics contaminate the arts and literature and change the course of history. Let’s call them Stories of Epidemics. The first to use the word epidemic, from the Greek epi (su) and demo (people), or on the people, was Homer. In the Iliad, Agamemnon, king of the Achaeans at war against Troy, kidnaps the daughter of the priest Chrise.

Like the Diamond Princess The latter goes to the enemies with the insignia of the god Apollo, and implores the return of the figlia Chriseis. Agamemnon, resolute, refuses. In response to Chrise’s prayers, the god Apollo, enraged by the sacrilege, punishes the Achaeans with an epidemic. Many Achaeans will die in ships moored on the banks near Troy. Those ships and those dead remind me ofDiamond Princess, moored in the port of Yokohama, and quarantined with its 3,700 passengers on board. It was February 4th 2020 and the Sars-CoV-2 was traveling from China on cruise ships. Thucydides In The History of the Peloponnese War, a large section was dedicated to the epidemic that devastated Athens in 430 BC., fatally weakening the first democracy and taking the life of its great leader Pericles. The Decameron of Giovanni Boccaccio it was written a few years after the Black Plague in Europe, between 1347 and 1353, killed at least a third of its population (25-30 million deaths out of 75-80 million people). That epidemic came from afar. The Mongolian army, besieging a Genoese outpost on the Black Sea, it was opposed by strong defense and strong walls. That army had brought the bubonic plague from the Asian steppes and was dying outside the walls. The Mongolian commanders had the idea of ​​catapulting the corpses of the victims of the plague into the fortress. In no time, the defenders began to die of black death. Genoese businessmen packed their goods, boarded their ships and fled, taking the plague bacillus with them to Constantinople and in Italy, and finally throughout the Mediterranean basin and throughout Europe.

Daniel Defoe’s Journal of the Plague Year Then as today epidemics love globalization, they love long-distance travel. The Journal of the Plague Year by Daniel Defoe it came to life several decades after the last bubonic plague that plagued England in 1665-66. It is an extraordinary representation of what it was like to live such an event. The irresponsible Londoners avoided social isolation, bought false treatments against the plague from scammers who got rich in general panic. Then, as now, the frontline doctors did their job with brutal courage, to quote Defoe. An Epidemic Story tells of John Snow, the British obstetrician who studies an outbreak of cholera in London in 1854. He had noticed that the outbreak in the Soho neighborhood had concentrated in homes around a public pump (Broad Street Pump) for water supply.

The plague of Albert Camus The Broad Street Pump metaphor much loved by doctors: when you know the cause of an illness (cigarettes for lung cancer), remove the taps of the water pumps (as Snow convinced the authorities reluctant to do it) and you can put an end to the ‘epidemic. a great metaphor that worked for cholera, but not for Covid-19. What to say about La peste di Albert Camus, the great novel that tells of the epidemic that killed thousands of inhabitants and paralyzed the civic life of the Algerian city of Oran. One of the main heroes of the book, Doctor Rieux, tries to convince the authorities that this disease must be taken seriously, that not a business as usual, but to no avail. One of the recurring themes of Epidemic Stories that we never learn, we never effectively deal with epidemic disease until it overwhelms us. The epidemic of Aidsof course he developed his extensive literature, with plays such as Angels in America by Tony Kushner and the Philadelphia film which was awarded the Oscar a Tom Hanks. AIDS was an epidemic in slow motion and we see it in a different way than an acute outbreak like Covid-19. In 2012 David Quammen he told in Spillover: Animal Infections and the Next Human Pandemic of how a zoonosis originating in a Chinese wet market could give rise to a pandemic.

Sars (Severe acute respiratory syndrome) The first pandemic I experienced dates back to 2003: it was Sars (Severe acute respiratory syndrome). The cause was a new coronavirus (Sars-CoV). The first outbreak had developed between November 2002 and January 2003 in Guangzhou, China. In September 2012, WHO reported the first cases of pneumonia caused by the new respiratory syndrome associated with a coronavirus (Mers-CoV). Sars-CoV2 (responsible for the current Covid-19 pandemic) has many similarities with its cousins, all of animal origin. We have been fooled by Sars, Mers and Ebola into thinking that these infectious diseases belonged essentially to other places, as if, in some way, we were protected from distance and from our way of life. There are many animal viruses waiting patiently for their turn to contaminate the human species. What strikes me as an oncologist, a doctor accustomed to treating diseases that develop over the years or decades, the importance of the timeliness with which we must react to an epidemic. If too soon the economic consequences are devastating. If you find yourself too late with the scenarios of Lombardy or New York City in 2020.