Recovery Fund, investors: a few 500 billion. But Germany’s “southern” turn is an event

Analysts: the 500 billion is a compromise. But these are guarantees and not loans. And the common funding is the embryo of mutualisation of the EU debt. Tax harmonization plans in the EU? Warning to Holland, Ireland and Luxembourg

“It is clearly a positive development, especially if the European guarantees do not really add up to individual national public debts, even if the figure seems initially small compared to the GDP and for now it is only an initiative of France and Germany”. The analysts’ comment from Credit Suisse to the proposal of the 500 billion European Fund for Recovery (or Recovery Fund) put forward by Angela Merkel and Emmanuel Macron summarizes the thinking of the majority of investors who have been calling for weeks a qualitative leap in European solidarity that goes beyond the interventions of the ECB.

“We consider the Franco-German proposal as a positive surprise – they comment from Goldman Sachs – even if the process has just begun and will require the unanimous vote of the 27 EU member states and the ratification of the national parliaments ». Two positive aspects according to Goldman. The first: “It’s about guarantees and not about loans.” The second: “The destination of financial resources will go to the sectors and countries most affected, according to needs and regardless of the size of the country”.

Similar ratings also come from analysts at Citigroup which, in addition to highlighting the novelty of the guarantees instead of the feared loan, underline the importance that the financing of the Fund will also take place “through common issues, demonstrating that one of the priorities is to minimize the cost of debt and the weighting of the individual balance sheets national. “

If the Franco-German document is the starting point for the construction of the Recovery Fund, it will be necessary to see if the arrival point will result in an upward or downward compromise. “We have already read that the Austrian Chancellor has said he is against the hypothesis of aid and that his vision is supported by the Netherlands, Denmark and Sweden – they comment from Mediobanca Securities – and therefore much can change between now and June 18 when the European Council will discuss the proposal ».

Waiting to see what the outcome of the Recovery Fund negotiation will be, all analysts point out the German turning point. “It is the signal that Germany has sided with pro-EU cohesion and is aiming for a compromise between opposing visions (between Northern and Southern Europe) by focusing on a smaller amount of the Fund (500 million compared to the 1,000 expected) but with the formula of guarantees and not the loan “, they comment from Mediobanca, highlighting how the reference of the Franco-German document to greater homogeneity on the taxation of companies in Europe is a clear signal sent to Holland, Ireland and Luxembourg.