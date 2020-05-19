After a teacher and an elementary school teacher on the streets got infected in Corona, two students were diagnosed as blue – Corona

Two second-graders from the intelligent elementary school on the streets were diagnosed Tuesday as corona patients. The two have been in solitary confinement since Friday after it became clear that an education counselor who taught them had contracted the virus. Yesterday, the Rehovot Municipality announced that another teacher from the school had been infected and said she had not contacted the counselor. The school closed on Friday for two weeks, and the classes that taught the school’s workers were put in isolation.

After the staff member was diagnosed on Friday, corona detection tests were conducted for all school educators. Yesterday and today, the students were examined, followed by family members of the two students infected with the virus.

Tonight, the Ministry of Health announced that the number of people in Corona so far has been 16,659, 16 of them in the last day. The actual number of patients is 2,946 and the number of recoverers is 13,435. Last day, 182 people were healed. The number of severely ill is 50 and the number of people inhaled is 38. The number of dead is 278.

At the same time, Education Minister Yoav Galant announced tonight that kindergartens and schools will open starting at 7:30 tomorrow. “The bottleneck created by the 7:55 p.m. opening is a health and transportation hazard and makes it difficult for parents and educational staff,” he said.

The Ministry of Health today approved an outline for the opening of restaurants, bars, clubs, swimming pools, hotels, circles, youth movements and informal educational institutions on May 27. The layout requires government approval.

According to the Ministry of Health’s decision, in restaurants, bars and clubs that can accommodate up to a hundred people, there will be no restriction on customer entry. In restaurants, bars and clubs that can accommodate more than 100 people, up to 85% of the maximum occupancy is allowed. It was also decided that it would be mandatory to keep at least a foot and a half between the tables, and that the places would be required to measure heat to enter them.

According to the decision, the swimming pools will have to keep six square meters in water, and ten square meters in the area outside the pool. Hotels, including dining rooms and pools, will open according to restaurant and pool guidelines. In circles, youth movements and informal education it will be mandatory to maintain regular capsules. The circle that is held in a kindergarten or study classroom will keep a distance of five square meters per person, in the circle that is held in the open space a distance of two square meters per person will be maintained and in the studio a distance of seven square meters per person will be maintained.

The Ministry of Education announced today that it will allow lunches to return to full-time work this Sunday. According to the layout, noon students can attend grades 1 – 2 from a maximum of three different classes, or from adjacent kindergartens. The outline will allow tens of thousands of children to join the noon, which runs from the end of the school day until 4 p.m.

At the same time, incoming Health Minister Yuli Edelstein has approved opening the halls and banquets from June 14. According to the layout drawn up for them, halls and banquets can operate subject to the appointment of a supervisor to observe the instructions for each event, registration of guests at the entrance, marking and signage regarding keeping distance between guests, heat measurement and health question for guests and employees at the entrance, ensuring frequent cleaning and disinfection of the place, masking When eating and drinking and other rules.