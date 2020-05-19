Contagions and deaths rise again

After yesterday’s downward numbers, the epidemic curve has risen again in Italy, marking +813 cases today (just 451 yesterday). A figure conditioned by the 462 new cases registered in Lombardy alone, therefore more than yesterday’s total, and by the number of tampons, over 63 thousand against 34 thousand 24 hours ago. The total of Italians who have fallen ill with Covid since the beginning of the epidemic thus rises to 226,699. This is what emerges from the daily bulletin of the Civil Protection.

The number of deaths is also growing again, 162 today against 99 yesterday, for a total of 32,169, while the healed of the day are 2,075 (yesterday 2,150), 129,401 in total. As a result of these data, the number of people currently positive continues to drop, to -1,424 today, falling to 65,129 in total.

And the decline in hospitalizations continues: those in the ordinary regime drop by 216 units and come back below 10 thousand (9,991) for the first time since 15 March, while intensive care is reduced by another 33 units, 716 in total. Finally, there are 54,422 patients in home isolation.