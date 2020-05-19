Coronavirus in Sardinia: forgotten children, for them no restart

SASSARI. Read and reread, do back and forth between dozens of references to this law and decree, you get lost in the myriad of “seen that”, “considered” and “acknowledged” but in the end you give up. There is no trace of children: in the last ordinance of the Region, signed on the night between Sunday and Monday by President Christian Solinas, the little ones have become a mysterious object. They appear only at the end when referring to the decree of the President of the Conte Council. And the despair wins because it turns out that nothing has changed compared to what was already known: in phase 2 (or 3 considering that the first one started two weeks ago), children in the 0-3 years age group can go to the park accompanied by a adult, parent or other person in charge of the family. Stop: no kindergartens, no playrooms for them, no recreational activity in the company of peers that at least vaguely resembles a school and promotes socializing. Anyone under 3 years of age in Sardinia – but it is a problem common to most regions of Italy – must resign themselves to staying at home or interacting almost exclusively with adults. A serious mistake that provokes lively protests from families and operators in the sector.

And who is over 3 years old? Something is moving for them, but we will have to wait for June: from 1 or more probably from 15 the summer camps will reopen and the outdoor spaces of schools, parks and public gardens can also be used. The Conte decree implemented by most of the regions, which have added little or nothing, establishes the numerical relationship that must exist between children and operators according to the age group of the first ones: 1 operator for every 5 for children in kindergarten of 3 at 5 years, 1 operator every 7 for primary school children from 6 to 11 years old and 1 every 10 for children and adolescents from 12 to 17 years old. In addition to this, of course, there is the protocol to be followed from the safety point of view: according to some experts, too rigid, who in fact ask to review some aspects to avoid discouraging parents from enrolling their children. For the little ones, the problem does not even arise because there is nothing: the nursery schools for which the reopening was announced at the moment seem destined to remain closed with enormous damage for everyone. Educational but also economic: there are many private structures that could close the business and not reopen it even in September because they can no longer make ends meet.

The operators report that they have been abandoned, just like early childhood: they will say it in the big protest demonstration scheduled for Thursday 21 in front of the Palazzo della Regione, also in Sardinia. A couple of weeks ago the situation looked very different: reassurances had arrived from the Region that phase 2 for the island would also have been phase 2 for the children. Both Governor Solinas and the commissioner for education Biancareddu had guaranteed that various meetings were underway to understand what kind of alternative to offer to children who, through no fault of their own, have not attended kindergarten or school since March. Strong solicitations had also come from the ANCI, which had asked the regional council to immediately commit itself to carrying out a great plan for children. Instead nothing happened. Sardinia has remained firm. The Region has limited itself to acknowledging the insufficient indications of the national government and which only concern children over the age of 3.

For the little ones, many of whom are fond of nest-makers already from 3 months of age, not the least effort has been made. There is talk of September, of the need to find new spaces to guarantee safety distances at school, but the protagonists are always older children, already schooled. The others, when finally after the summer (hopefully) will be able to return to kindergarten, they risk finding a nice sign on the door: closed due to bankruptcy.