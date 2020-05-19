Bergamo, child dies crushed in a dumpster for the clothes used in Boltiere

Maybe he just wanted to browse, or look for some clothes, he who walked barefoot on the street. And he decided to climb as best he could, but got stuck, and crushed in the chest, in a Caritas box for the collection of used clothes. The tragedy at 8 p.m. on Tuesday 19 May in Boltiere, in a square in via Monte Grappa, close to the former state road 525: Karim Bamba, 11 years old, who died shortly after being transported to Papa Giovanni hospital. The child was one of five children of a Boltiere family, an Ivory Coast father and an Italian mother, who was followed by social services and with serious economic difficulties, who lives in a municipal house in Vicolo Carminati 5, not far from the square.

shadow carousel

The alarm was raised by Simona Perletti, wife of the dentist Marco Bonzanni, who went to retrieve her car around 8 pm. I noticed something strange in that dumpster and then I saw the legs of a boy, barefoot, that did not move. A horrible scene. A few minutes later, the dentist husband also arrived, as well as a Pakistani pizza chef with a nearby business. It was evident that the overhead door of that dumpster had crushed the child at the height of the chest – Bonzanni says -. It showed no signs of life, we immediately called for help. On the ground, near the dumpster, there were plastic bags full of other clothes: it was not excluded that the child had stacked them to start climbing.

118 ambulances and the mayor Osvaldo Palazzini arrived on the spot. The firefighters, to extract the child’s body, cut the metal sheets of the box. Then Karim was taken in desperate conditions to the emergency room of Pope John of Bergamo, already in cardiac arrest. In tears, the mother went with him to the hospital. But died shortly after, despite attempts to resuscitate doctors.