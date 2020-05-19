Bergamo, child stuck in a dumpster for the collection of used clothes: help arrives but it is too late









May 20, 2020 12:03 am Perhaps the victim had climbed to the entrance to get some clothes but was crushed in the closing gear





The victim died in the evening at the Papa Giovanni XXIII hospital in Bergamo, where she had been transferred by ambulance in unfortunately desperate conditions after being pulled out of the fire department by the dumpster, which has been dismantled. Despite the doctors’ efforts, the crush injuries were too severe. An autopsy will probably be arranged.