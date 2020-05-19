Bergamo, child stuck in a dumpster for the collection of used clothes: help arrives but it is too late

The victim died in the evening at the Papa Giovanni XXIII hospital in Bergamo, where she had been transferred by ambulance in unfortunately desperate conditions after being pulled out of the fire department by the dumpster, which has been dismantled. Despite the doctors’ efforts, the crush injuries were too severe. An autopsy will probably be arranged.



