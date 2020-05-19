Last minute: 4-day curfew has ended in 15 provinces

Within the scope of the fight against the new type of coronavirus (Kovid-19) by the Ministry of Interior, a four-day curfew restriction covering 15 cities was completed.

With the circular of the Ministry of the Interior, the curfew in 15 provinces including Ankara, Balıkesir, Bursa, Eskişehir, Gaziantep, Istanbul, Izmir, Kayseri, Kocaeli, Konya, Manisa, Sakarya, Samsun, Van and Zonguldak has ended as of 00.00.

Judicial or administrative proceedings were applied to 28 thousand 256 people who did not comply with the restriction rules in the 4-day period.

In the same period, quarantine measures were implemented in 75 settlements in 31 provinces, while quarantine orders were lifted in 62 provinces and 368 settlements.



The Ministry of the Interior reported that 28,256 people, who did not comply with the curfew restrictions between 00:00 and 15 May on Friday, May 15, received legal or administrative proceedings.

In the statement made by the ministry, it was reminded that the curfew restriction, which started in 15 provinces at 15.00 hours in 15 provinces, will end at 00.00 tonight, as part of the new type of coronavirus (Kovid-19) measures.

In the statement, the following were recorded:

“Judicial or administrative proceedings were applied within the scope of the General Sanitary Law and related articles of the TCK between 28.00 hours on Friday, May 15, when the 4-day curfew restriction began, between 00.00 and 21 May, on 21 May. Quarantine measures are applied in 75 settlements in our city, including 2 towns, 25 villages, 42 neighborhoods and 6 hamlets.The total population in the settlement where the quarantine measure is applied is 58 thousand 447. On the other hand, the quarantine decision was removed in 368 settlements in 62 provinces. We thank once again for their solidarity, patience and sacrifice in all this process. Hopefully, we will overcome the many problems together and hopefully overcome the Kovid-19 outbreak. “