People who may be immune to coronavirus found

In a study of a group of American and Swiss scientists, it was stated that people suffering from severe acute respiratory failure syndrome (SARS) or atypical pneumonia in the 2003 outbreak may be immune to coronavirus causing Kovid-19.

According to research published in the journal Nature, people suffering from atypical pneumonia in the 2003 epidemic may be immune to Coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) causing Covid-19.

According to Sputnik, the researchers determined that the transmission of the SARS-CoV virus, which causes acute respiratory failure syndrome, stimulates the production of antibodies that target the S protein, which is responsible for the binding of the coronavirus with receptors on the cell surface.

Concluding that S309, a type of these antibodies, can effectively neutralize the S protein regions in SARS-CoV-2, so scientists argued that people suffering from acute respiratory failure syndrome may be immune to the new type of Coronavirus.

Researchers say that cocktails made from antibodies of this type can be used to treat severe Covid-19 cases and to protect people at high risk of contamination from the disease.