35 women leaders in artificial intelligence

American technology company IBM announced the list of female leaders in artificial intelligence at the Think Digital conference. With this list, IBM celebrated the success of 35 female leaders from 12 countries using artificial intelligence to drive transformation, growth and innovation in various industries.

“Artificial intelligence will be at the center of business transformation over the next decade,” said Michelle Peluso, senior vice president of digital sales and marketing, who heads the IBM Women’s Initiative program. We need women and diversity-based teams at the forefront of artificial intelligence to reduce stigmatization as we move along this path. We are proud to share the stories of 35 women who constantly use artificial intelligence using Watson. Their success is an inspiration for all of us. “

On the list of women leaders, people who entered the list of IBM artificial intelligence 2020:

1- Tiphanie Combre –ADP Assisted service and artificial intelligence automationSenior Director (USA)

2- Amy Shreve-McDonald – At & T Meet the leader in digital experience product marketing(UNITED STATES OF AMERICA)

3- Mara Reiff– Bell Canada Vice President, Strategy and Business Intelligence (Canada)

Tammy Lucas – Best Western Hotels and Resorts VP of Marketing (USA)

5- Sheila Ambruster – Boeing company Strategic architectureSenior Director (USA)

6- Claire Lucas–Bouygues Telecom Artificial Intelligence Manager (France)

7- Rosa Martinez – CaixaBank Cognitive project manager (Spain)

8- Michèle Brengou – Crédit Mutuel Cognitive Factory Operation Manager (France)

Ashley Lawrence Defense Against Intelligence and Security Agency Research and Innovation Project Manager (USA)

10- Maiga Bishop–Dillard’s Business Intelligence and Analysis Director (USA)

11- Jo Ann Tan – Hartford Infrastructure manager (US)

12- Susanna Shen – Hong Kong and China Gas Company Ltd. Enterprise IT Director (Hong Kong, China)

13- Yui Ozawa – communicationThumb.Head of artificial intelligence promotion team (Japan)

Ryoko Miyashita – JACCS Co. Ltd. Customer Service Manager(Japan)

15- Momo Tokumon – Japan Airlines Web Sales Assistant Manager (Japan)

16- Karla Capela Morais – KOY-Legal Intelligence Founder and CEO(Brazil)

17- Marisa Ferrara Boston –KPMG LLP Automation and Artificial Intelligence Chief Architect(UNITED STATES OF AMERICA)

18- Junko Kato – Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co. Customer Service Management Office Manager (Japan)

Donna Dodson –NIST: National Institute of Standards and Technology Cyber ​​Security Consultant (USA)

Kristen Bennie – NatWest Group Open Experience Manager(United Kingdom)

21- Lisa Bouari – Thoughtful AI Assistants General Manager (Australia)

22- Melissa Molstad–Pay Pal General platforms, data strategy and supplier relations manager(UNITED STATES OF AMERICA)

23- Linda Maruta– Pulsar Product Manager (UK)

24- Izumi Line– RakutenThumb. Artificial intelligence skills and dialogue group(Japan)

25- Amala Duggirala – Bank of the Regions Operations and Technology Director (USA)

26- Carol Chen – Royal Dutch Shell Vice President, Global Marketing and Advertising (UK)

27- Monica Pedraza Garcia – Santander Operations Director (Spain)

28- Sabine Rinser-Willuhn – Siemens AG Human Resources Systems Manager (Germany)

29- Aarthi Fernandez–Standard leased bank World leader in commercial operation products (Singapore)

30- Jenni Barnett – Telstra Digital Managing Director (Australia)

31- Nicole Hein – Telstra Technical Product Owner (Australia)

32- Lee-Lim Sok Keow – Temasek Polytechnic assistant director(Singapore)

33- Paola Molino – Vodafone Conversion program manager (Italy)

34- Atsuko Shinozuka– Wacoal Corp. 3D Smart & Try and multi-channel strategy manager Wacoal Corp. (Japan)

35- Piera Valeria Cordaro–Wind Tre S.p.A. Commercial Operations Innovation Manager (Italy)