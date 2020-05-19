Coronavirus, bonus Piedmont: already 5 thousand questions. Who is it and how to get it – La Stampa

TORINO. Over 5,000 PECs have already been sent to the beneficiaries of the Piedmont bonus, the non-refundable contribution prepared by the Region to support companies affected by the lockdown for the coronavirus emergency. The consignments will continue at the rate of five thousand a day, until reaching the60 thousand local businesses that, to date, can access the bonus, for a total value of 116 million euros.

“As we proceed with the first part of the Bonus, we continue to work to widen the audience as much as possible – explains the councilor for Commerce Vittoria Poggio -. These resources are a non-refundable contribution and can be used by our entrepreneurs for the adaptation of the premises, the purchase of materials and equipment or for the accessory costs imposed also by new requirements and sanitation, as required by the new law regional n.12 of 15 May 2020, specially prepared for this emergency ».

And again: «With the Piedmont Bonus – comments the Councilor for Simplification Maurizio Marrone – our Region inaugurates a fast and simplified avant-garde method to send the contribution directly to the beneficiaries’ account, which we are sure will make school for public administrations all over Italy. No banks, no interest, no guarantees and zero certifications. Finally a truly non-refundable contribution, free for the first time from bureaucratic delays and mountains of stamped paper ».

The procedure

The procedure for accessing the bonus is immediate and simple: once the Pec has been replied, the contribution will be credited within a few days.

Instructions for receiving it

To access the system and communicate the IBAN on which you wish to receive the bonus, you must be equipped with one of the following digital authentication credentials: SPID – Public Digital Identity System: if you do not have it, you can activate it by consulting the Region website (recommended choice if you do not have other digital authentication credentials. Alternatively you can ask for support from your accountant), electronic identity card, digital certificate in National Services – CNS format with smart-card reader connected to your personal computer .

It is also necessary to attach a copy of the identity document of the legal representative (in jpg, pdf or tif format). To facilitate the compilation of the application, a video tutorial has been prepared on the Region website, where you can also consult the list of Ateco beneficiaries of the bonus.