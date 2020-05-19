CHP deputies kept Kılıçdaroğlu waiting for minutes …

According to the information obtained by SuperHaber reporter Mevlüt Yüksel, the visit to Anıtkabir on May 19, the scandal occurred, where Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu was kept waiting and angry.

The CHP administration planned a visit to Anıtkabir at 19:19 for the 19 May Commemoration of Atatürk, Youth and Sports Day.

Together with Tuncay Özkan, CHP leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu started waiting for the deputies in Aslanli Yol.

However, when the deputies were not seen for 20 minutes, Kılıçdaroğlu was angry from time to time.

Tuncay Özkan hugged his phone and tried to contact the deputies upon the reaction of Kılıçdaroğlu, who asks nervously, “Where are they?”

Anitkabir visit was not planned for the 19 May Commemoration of Atatürk, Youth and Sports Day in CHP due to coronavirus. However, IYİ Party Chairman Meral Akşener visited Anıtkabir in the morning and left flowers in the Atatürk mausoleum, causing a movement in the CHP.

20 minutes later, CHP general chief Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu was reflected in the cameras with Levent Gök as he walked on the lion road with the deputies.

Kılıçdaroğlu’s conversation with Veli Ağbaba in an angry manner did not escape attention.

THIS WORD OF KEMAL KILIÇRADOĞLU WAS THE SUBJECT OF SOCIAL MEDIA!

When CHP leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu was held at the entrance of Anıtkabir for 20 minutes and the deputies did not come, “Where are they! “It was observed that he spoke. When the images were published on social media, it became a subject of humor.

“THE DEPUTY DON’T COME TO THE SUSPENSION, DEAR GENERAL CHAIRMAN!”

The fact that Kılıçdaroğlu remained all alone and that the deputies could not come to the ceremony despite all the calls, also caused jokes in the social media as “My deputies could not come because they are suspended!”