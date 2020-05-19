People found to be immune to coronavirus

<h2 class="haber_ozet">In a study of a group of American and Swiss scientists, people who have suffered severe acute respiratory failure syndrome SARS, or atypical pneumonia in the 2003 outbreak, were said to be immune to the coronavirus causing Kovid-19.</h2> </p><div> <p>According to research published in the journal Nature, people who had atypical pneumonia in the 2003 epidemic may be immune to the coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) causing Kovid-19.

The researchers determined that the transmission of the SARS-CoV virus, which causes acute respiratory failure syndrome, stimulates the production of antibodies that target the S protein, which is responsible for the coupling of the coronavirus with receptors on the cell surface. Concluding that S309, a variant of these antibodies, can effectively neutralize S protein regions in SARS-CoV-2, so scientists argued that people suffering from acute respiratory failure syndrome may be immune to the new type of coronavirus.

ANTIBODIES CAN BE USED TO PREVENT DISEASE

Researchers say that cocktails made from antibodies of this type can be used to treat severe Kovid-19 cases and to protect people at high risk of contamination from the disease.

</div><script type="text/javascript"> $(window).on("load", function () { !function (f, b, e, v, n, t, s) { if (f.fbq) return; n = f.fbq = function () { n.callMethod ? n.callMethod.apply(n, arguments) : n.queue.push(arguments) }; if (!f._fbq) f._fbq = n; n.push = n; n.loaded = !0; n.version = '2.0'; n.queue = []; t = b.createElement(e); t.async = !0; t.src = v; s = b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0]; s.parentNode.insertBefore(t, s) }(window, document, 'script', 'https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/fbevents.js'); fbq('init', '287433439304759'); fbq('track', 'PageView'); fbq('track', 'ViewContent'); });





