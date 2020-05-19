Martyr Captain Farmer, farewell to his last journey

Within the scope of the operation carried out in the Çemçe district of the Kağızman district of Kars, warm contact was provided with members of the separatist terrorist organization around 15:00 yesterday. Gendarmerie Captain Ferhat Çiftçi, who was injured in the conflict, was taken from the region by helicopter and taken to the Kafkas University Research and Application Hospital. However, despite all the intervention of the doctors, he was martyred.

TESİYE TENT HAS BEEN ESTABLISHED

The painful news of Martyr Captain Çiftçi was given to the mother Hayriye Çiftçi and father Mehmet Emin Çiftçi, who lived in the Alcıklar District of Isparta, and the district governor Onur Yılmazer, Mayor Isa Çarkacı and District Gendarmerie Commander Lieutenant Yılmaz Ulutaş. A condolence tent was set up by the Municipality of Şarkikaraağaç in front of the family of the family whose martyred fire fell. The giant Turkish flag was hung.

Married and 1.5 years old, father of one child named Mete, Martyr Captain Ferhat Çiftçi was sent to his wife Secaat Çiftçi, who lived in İskender District, by the military officials. A giant Turkish flag was hung in the martyr’s house. Isparta Governor Ömer Seymenoğlu and Mayor Şükrü Başdeğirmen came home and gave condolences to the relatives of the martyr.

THE FIRST CEREMONY WAS HELD IN KARS

The first ceremony for Martyr Gendarmerie Captain Ferhat Çiftçi was held in Kars this morning. After the ceremony, the funeral of the martyr was brought to his hometown Isparta by military plane.

The plane of the martyr in the 101st military transport plane belonging to the Turkish Air Force landing at Isparta Suleyman Demirel Airport around 11.20 am was met by the tears of the relatives of the ceremony. He moved to the funeral transfer vehicle of Isparta Municipality on the shoulders.

MASKED CEREMONY MANGA

The funeral of Martyr Çiftçi was brought to Democracy Square on July 15 in front of the Governor of Isparta where the ceremony will be held. Within the scope of the Corona epidemic measures, iron barriers were closed and social distance rules were observed. Ceremonial squad soldiers wore masks. The ceremony area was later opened on condition that the rules of social distance were followed.

Ispartans, who came to see off the martyrs, kept their ranks in line with the social distance rules.

MINISTER SOYLU ATTENDED THE CEREMONY

The Minister of Interior Süleyman Soylu also attended the ceremony. Minister Soylu wished condolences to the relatives of the martyrs. Anne Hayriye Çiftçi said, “My Minister, we have great pain.” Minister Soylu said, “May God give patience, the child of the whole nation. A great courage a great heroism. God bless us. God give patience. We are bid farewell on the blessed day, on the blessed night. He is the son of our entire nation. He was very heroic. ” Mete’s captain, 1 and 5-year-old son, Mete, slept without knowing all the things.

THE WIFE’S WIFE: VATAN, RIGHT

Minister Soylu also wished condolence to the martyr’s wife Secaat Çiftçi. Secaat Çiftçi said, “Thanks to the homeland.” The farmer’s relatives said to Minister Soylu, “Let’s not leave a stone on the stone.”

After the funeral prayer performed by Isparta Mufti Bayram Şahin, Minister Soylu shouldered the martyr’s body with the ceremony squad and carried it to the funeral vehicle. Gendarmerie Captain Ferhat Çiftçi was buried in tears in tears. Secaat Çiftçi came to his wife’s grave and said, “I was pleased with you, and God be pleased with you.”

It was noted that Gendarmerie Captain Ferhat Çiftçi, who has been serving at Kars Provincial Gendarmerie Command Kağızman Gendarmerie Commando Battalion Command since 2018, joined the Turkish Armed Forces in 2009. DHA

