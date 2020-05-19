6 GB of internet gifts each month for those who attend the ‘1 Million Software Developer’ training

Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak, “Too soon to offer value-added contribution to our valued and export-oriented production target to strengthen our competition with our young people the world will explain the new project our near term. You gençlerimizs you who will restore the great and powerful Turkey ideal of our country,” he said.

Minister Albayrak shared a video message from his Twitter account due to 19 May Commemoration of Atatürk, Youth and Sports Day. Minister Albayrak stated that Gazi Mustafa Kemal Atatürk celebrated the 101st anniversary of the national struggle to go to Samsun and celebrate the 101st anniversary of the national struggle, and emphasized that the historical response of 19 May against the will, freedom and homeland of the Turkish nation was the first day of the historical struggle.

‘I WANT TO GIVE 3 SMALL TIMES’

Minister Albayrak stated that young people are the ones who will always keep this spirit, belief and freedom fire alive, and said:

“We are entering a world process where consumption habits, global trade and general acceptance in the economy change, especially after Kovid-19. We will be at the top of the countries that shine the stars after Kovid-19, with our strong economic infrastructure, our business that can adapt rapidly to global developments, and above all, our young educated human resources. We need to prepare well to enter the new period in the most ready way We have implemented our ‘1 Million Software Developer’ project, which will provide development and career opportunities for you. Now I want to give 3 young good news to our young friend who will benefit from this platform. We have developed a new login screen for our young people who cannot obtain another e-government password or who cannot use the platform because they are under the age of 15. The last one is, we start live sessions with our teachers to ask questions that you get stuck in during your training and to take advantage of their experience. Yes, besides this, we will soon announce our new projects that will contribute to our value-added and export-oriented production targets that will strengthen our competition with the world. Do you gençlerimizs Turkey, which will clarify our ideal of the great and powerful country. ”

Minister Albayrak also congratulated Gazi Mustafa Kemal Atatürk and all his fellow soldiers with mercy and gratitude and celebrated the holiday.