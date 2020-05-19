Synagogues and mosques will open under restrictions starting tomorrow

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a meeting Tuesday (Tuesday) with Health Minister Yuli Edelstein, Interior Minister Aryeh Deri, Brigadier General Meir Ben Shabbat and other parties, which decided to allow the opening of the houses of prayer starting tomorrow, according to the following outline: up to 50 participants in the space, Keeping a 2-meter distance between the worshipers, appointing a “Corona faithful,” wearing face masks, and adhering to hygiene rules.

Earlier today, Israel’s Chief Rabbi David Lowe submitted a letter to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu asking to open the synagogues immediately. “These days there are many eases and life is beginning to return to normal,” Lowe wrote in his letter.

He said, “Prayer in the public occupies an important place in Jewish life. There is no need to utter words about the place of many churches in the heart. It is imperative to issue clear instructions as soon as possible and return the worshipers to the synagogues, and this is one hour earlier.”

The World Synagogues Organization, which co-built the outline together with the NSC and the Ministry of Health, welcomed the decision. The organization’s manager, Rabbi Shmuel Slotki, addressed the issue and said: “We thank the Prime Minister and the Minister of Health who chose to adopt the outline that has been formed with us in recent days. A million and a half worshipers wished for this moment of return to the chapel. However, it is now important to pay particular attention to the Ministry of Health’s guidelines. A synagogue that is unable to comply with these guidelines must not open it. And you have been very saved for your souls. A minyan prayer that works contrary to the instructions is tantamount to the ‘next commandment in the offense’. We hope that the plague will soon be completely overlooked and that we can pray as in the past in the synagogues. ”