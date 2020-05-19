“Coronavirus, from coffee to hairdressers: the price increases of Phase 2”

More expensive coffee and haircut after the reopening of shops in the phase 2. The complaint was filed on Codacons which speaks of increases of up to + 53.8% for coffee or + 25% for hair cutting or styling. “We are receiving dozens of reports on price list increases “ explains the Codacons. At the top of the price list are bars, with many exhibitors who have raised the price of coffee and cappuccino upwards: in the center of Milan, where the average price of an espresso is 1.30 euros, up to 2 euros (+ 53.8%). TO Rome (1.10) up to 1.5 euro (+ 36.3%). TO Florence (1.40) up to 1.7 euros (+ 21.5%). Even hairdressers, according to reports, have obtained price lists, with price increases for shampoo, styling, cutting, and other treatments. Based on the average costs in large cities, the price of a cut goes from an average 20 to 25 euros (+ 25%), but with peaks that reach + 66%, where according to a report in Milan, the women’s cut in a salon it went from 15 to 25 euros.

