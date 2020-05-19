All tests are negative in Başakşehir – Sports News

Medipol Başakşehir Club; announced that the COVID-19 tests performed yesterday were negative for footballers, technical delegation, administrative team and club employees. The orange navy team will continue their training in two groups.

In the statement made by the Istanbul team, the following statements were made: “Our football team players, technical committee, administrative team and club employees take the routine COVID-19 tests applied every week. As a result of the tests performed yesterday in our club, all results were negative. Our team will continue their training in two groups. ”