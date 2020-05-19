Casaleggio’s prophecy of 2008: in 2020 the world destroyed by China with bacteriological weapons

This is a piece of theproduced byin 2008 on the. He was called ““and was published explaining:” It is an experimental video of 2008 which hypothesizes possible scenarios of the future, conceived by“.

Years later a warning was added under the publication: “Gaia in no way reflects the intentions or the will nor of Casaleggio, nor of 5 star movement“But certainly the thrills are coming for the prophecy on 2020. Because according to the forecast of 12 years before the world would have been folded – as it is happening – by one virus arrived from China. Casaleggio had actually imagined the use of a bacteriological weapon with which the third world war would be born (and lasted 20 years). The consequences for the population would have been very serious: in the end, only a billion people would remain alive. But China would not have prevailed … Because at the time Casaleggio did not yet imagine the Silk Road or that the M5s in government in Italy would have been the bridgehead of the Chinese in the West.