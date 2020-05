coronaviruses in Turkey than 28 people lost their lives, new diagnoses in 1022 – Green Gazette

Minister of Health

In Turkey, a new type of coronavirus (Covidien-19) due to the 28 people that lost their lives, announced in 1022 that the newly diagnosed. Thus, the number of deaths from coronavirus increased to 4 thousand 199 and the number of cases to 151 thousand 615.

The first cases in Turkey coronavirus was detected on March 11. Since then, the number of cases and dead is as follows:

March 11: 1 case

March 13: 3 cases

March 14: 6 cases

March 15: 18 cases

March 16: 29 cases

March 17: 51 cases, 1 death

March 18: 93 cases, 1 death

March 19: 168 cases, 2 deaths (1,981 tests)

March 20: 311 cases, 5 deaths (3.656 tests)

March 21: 277 cases, 12 deaths (2,953 tests)

March 22: 289 cases, 9 deaths

March 23: 293 cases, 7 deaths (3.672 tests)

March 24: 343 cases, 7 deaths (3,952 tests)

March 25: 561 cases, 15 deaths (5,035 tests)

March 26: 1196 cases, 16 deaths (7.286 tests)

March 27: 2069 cases, 17 deaths (7.533 tests)

March 28: 1704 cases, 16 deaths (7.641 tests)

March 29: 1815 cases, 23 deaths (9,982 tests)

March 30: 1610 cases, 37 deaths (11,535 tests)

March 31: 2704 cases, 46 deaths (15,422 tests)

1 April: 2148 cases, 63 deaths (14,396 tests)

April 2: 2456 cases, 79 deaths (18,757 tests)

April 3th: 2786 cases, 69 deaths (16,160 tests)

April 4: 3012 cases, 76 deaths (19,664 tests)

5 April: 3015 cases, 73 deaths (20,065 tests)

6th of April: 3148 cases, 75 deaths (21,400 tests)

7 April: 3892 cases, 76 deaths (20,023 tests)

8 April: 4117 cases, 87 deaths (24,900 tests)

April 9: 4056 cases, 96 deaths (28,578 tests)

April 10: 4747 cases, 98 deaths (30,864 tests)

11 April: 5138 cases, 95 deaths (33,170 tests)

12 April: 4789 cases, 97 deaths (35,720 tests)

13 April: 4093 cases, 98 deaths (34,456 tests)

14 April: 4062 cases, 107 deaths (33,070 tests)

April 15: 4281 cases, 115 deaths (34,090 tests)

16 April: 4801 cases, 125 deaths (40,427 tests)

April 17: 4353 cases, 126 deaths (40,270 tests)

18 April: 3783 cases, 121 deaths (40,520 tests)

April 19: 3977 cases, 127 deaths (35,344 tests)

April 20: 4674 cases, 123 deaths (39,703 tests)

April 21: 4611 cases, 119 deaths (39,429 tests)

April 22: 3083 cases, 117 deaths (37,535 tests)

23rd April: 3116 cases, 115 deaths (40,962 tests)

April 24: 3122 cases, 109 deaths (38,351 tests)

April 25: 2861 cases, 106 deaths (38,308 tests)

April 26: 2357 cases, 99 deaths (30,177 tests)

April 27: 2131 cases, 95 deaths (20,143 tests)

28 April: 2392 cases, 92 deaths (29,230 tests)

April 29: 2936 cases, 89 deaths (43,498 tests)

30. April: 2615 cases, 93 deaths (42.004 tests)

1 May: 2188 cases, 84 deaths (41,431 tests)

May 2: 1983 cases, 78 deaths (36,318 tests)

May 3: 1670 cases, 61 deaths (24,001 tests)

May 4: 1614 cases, 64 deaths (35,771 tests)

5th of May: 1832 cases, 59 deaths (33,283 tests)

May 6: 2253 cases, 64 deaths (30,303 tests)

May 7: 1977 cases, 57 deaths (30,395 tests)

May 8: 1848 cases, 48 ​​deaths (33,687 tests)

May 9: 1546 cases, 50 deaths (35. 605 tests)

10 May: 1152 cases, 47 deaths (36,187 tests)

May 11: 1114 cases, 55 deaths (32,722 tests)

May 12: 1704 cases, 53 deaths (37,351 tests)

May 13: 1639 cases, 58 deaths (33,332 tests)

May 14: 1635 cases, 55 deaths (34,821 tests)

May 15: 1708 cases, 48 ​​deaths (38,565 tests)

May 16: 1610 (cases) 41 deaths (42,236 tests)

May 17: 1368 cases, 44 deaths (35,369 tests)

May 18: 1158 cases, 33 deaths (25,141 tests)

May 19th: 1022 cases, 28 deaths (25,382 tests)