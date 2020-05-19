The editorial by Roberto Napoletano THE OTHERWORK of ITALY THE TREASURE OF MULTINATIONALS

Macron and Merkel

Reading time 4 Minutes

Macron and Merkel make us understand how unforgivable the sins of those who have led Italian economic policy to date and have spared the euros for fear of not having coverage and have invented a special cash for multinationals.

Minister Gualtieri and the leaders of Sace and Cdp must be summoned to Parliament to provide the list of companies financed with our money and related contracts

Italy is no longer in the hands of Italy, it is in the hands of Europe. Luckily. Because keeping it in the hands of the Italians of the “Amicocracy” of the Gualtieri and his trusted collaborators is certainly much worse than the “Partitocracy” of the First Republic. Because this time in their hands we risk not only going back to being the state to be sold, as in November 2011, but to become the state (s) sold at sale prices. They parceled out as never had happened in the history of the Republic by going so far as to appoint a Board of Directors of Monte dei Paschi (READ) made of political trumpets and more or less academic friends who have not spent even a second of their life on a board of a credit company. They should have expected all those who preceded them to remain in their place and had worked hard.

They invented a liquidity decree that immediately proved to be an “illiquidity” decree and that as we have renamed it from the first day in absolute solitude it is a bank-saver not a business-saver. They put Sace’s loyalists and Invitalia and Cdp’s state owners in the field so that one euro one of liquidity did not reach the small entrepreneurs of the North and South of the country because they had to pass sickly public guarantees for real money and avoid taking out cash because “otherwise we don’t know how to pay public wages from next month”.

This is the truth. You want to remind Professor Gualtieri and his director Rivera that we are facing the Great World Depression and that they have a duty to spend immediately and well and to do it in debt to protect the real Italian economy as a whole and its guiltyly abandoned Mezzogiorno in particular. Above all, because all these extra debts from Covid would have been canceled with European grants. Nothing, they don’t hear us.

Large international investors want to see how we protect our economy, whether or not we are able to do what everyone is doing and, that is, to transfer compensatory aid to tourism, crafts, agriculture, services and small businesses. medium manufacturing, which are the healthy backbone of the country, if we encourage consumption and if we have an industrial policy design that starts from the country’s infrastructural unification. We have responded by inventing the Mint of complications, manufacturing marches and opening a special case for multinationals under Dutch law, or Japanese, American, Swiss, old and new Made in Italy borrowers.

Now Macron and Merkel have “burned” the little game of Gualtieri and his professional complicators. They said Europe must immediately give 500 billion in grants, 100 of which to Italy, and make it clear how unforgivable the sins of those who have guided Italian economic policy to date and have spared the euros for fear of not having coverings and for the overwhelming power of an inadequate cultural and efficiency administrative machine. Amateurs unable for sure. I don’t know if in bad faith. Certainly, however, they were the ones who entrusted a gentleman named Latini, the CEO of Sace, scrambled by the president of the Ruocco bank investigation commission, to open a very special GMS office – the acronym stands for for Large Special Marches – which by barrel of billions insured by the State guarantee allows multinationals of all kinds (not only FCA / PSA) and medium-indebted enterprises to settle their and their banks’ accounts that have suddenly financed them out of any rule .

Since politics – true minister Gualtieri? – has not stubbornly wanted to remove even in Coronavirus times the constraint of reporting to the risk center which excludes almost all small businesses from the South and many from the North from credit and instead wants to cover with the guarantee of all of us the interests of those who can open frightening flaws in the Italian public budget, then the Treasury and the top management of Sace and Cdp must be convened ad horas in Parliament and must provide the complete list of companies financed with our money by those who make the export insurer by profession and who do not he managed a few days ago in Parliament not even to pronounce the name of a single bank involved in a single operation. A silence and an unpreparedness that left the members of the commission of inquiry on banks stunned. A vulnus to heal with papers in hand, names, practices, industrial and financial framework before coronavirus, conditions agreed and why. Nothing can be silenced anymore.

COPYRIGHT

The Southern Daily © – RESERVED REPRODUCTION