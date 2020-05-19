Surprising resignation at NASA! – Breaking World News

Although it was announced that Loverro, who manages manned space flights, has been resigned, it has been claimed in the American media that he had a dispute with NASA Director Jim Bridenstine and was forced to resign.

It is stated that his assistant Ken Bowersox will act as a substitute for Loverro.

On May 27, NASA is sending two astronauts to the International Space Station with the new SpaceX Crew Dragon Capsule.

Crew Dragon Capsule will be launched at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida with the Falcon 9 rocket. The flight, which will be SpaceX’s first manned expedition, is also the first manned space expedition made by the USA since NASA ended its Space Shuttle program in 2011.

A crew of 6 people from different countries alternates at the International Space Station, a joint project of NASA, the Russian Federal Space Agency, the Japan Space Research Agency, the European Space Agency and the Canadian Space Agency.