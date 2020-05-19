Bing is the winner of the Property of the Year award in Italy

The Bologna Licensing Award is the only official award in Italy addressed tolicensing industry, an award dedicated to the best licensing projects of the previous year. The jury of the 2020 edition, which worked together in the selection of the winners, is composed of Cecilia Padula, Senior Director Programming Multibrand, ViacomCBS Italy, Federica Pitascio, Schedule and Marketing Manager, Rai Ragazzi e Ivan Colecchia, Senior Vice President Global Development at Kidz Global. These announced the winners online due to the current situation that saw the cancellation of the fair.

Bing won the coveted award of Property of the Year thanks to the great success of its licensing program, to the variety and quality of the products developed and thanks to the experiences of the consumers themselves. Furthermore, thanks to the merit and ability of the property to interact deeply and significantly with its audience by creating multiple points of contact.

Natalie Harvey, Acamar Films Executive Director of Sales, said:

“We are happy with this news and we thank our agent Maurizio Distefano Licensing for the licenses and for the fantastic and hard work that has made Bing a success in Italy. Thanks to the research on the brand, the ratings, the sales data, the significant involvement on social media and the huge growth on our YouTube channels, we know that Bing is getting stronger. Having such solid foundations allows us to be in an optimal position for the future as well, continuing to grow and expand the world of Bing in Italy. ”

Maurizio Distefano Licensing represents Bing in Italy and works closely with Acamar Films to study the best brand extension. Thanks to the best licensees, the development of quality products and the remarkable marketing support, Bing has quickly become one of the most important pre-school properties in Italy.

Maurizio Distefano, President and Owner of the agency of the same name, said:

“We are thrilled that this prestigious award has been awarded to our agency. The brand is incredibly popular among Italian families and its brilliant contents, the fabulous marketing support and the varied licensing program have made Bing the leader in the preschool market for our territory “.

In the home video sector, the property also represented for Koch Media the top brand of 2019, leading a portfolio of animation of excellence. In launching the first seasons in 4 DVD volumes, the company has worked by offering the market products that go beyond the brand’s simple audiovisual content, which is also available in different ways of use. All the releases were the result of a more complex packaging research and the “promise” to the target audience of the insertion of a gadget that could offer the whole family a moment of sharing and more extensive play. To achieve this result, extensive collaboration with other property licensees was essential, united in the aim of maximizing their potential.

Umberto Bettini, Country Manager of Koch Media Italia, commented:

“Bing’s victory as Property of the Year makes us truly happy. This award confirms the quality of our acquisition strategy and the work done by the marketing and sales team to contribute to this important result, which involves many categories. We are proud to continue working on this property also in the coming months and we confirm our maximum commitment to the brand, as for all the other home video products dedicated to the little ones in our portfolio “.