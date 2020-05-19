Coronavirus, doubled the number of new positives: half in Lombardy

The closures will be the exclusive responsibility of the State: the circular of the head of the cabinet of the Interior Ministry Matteo Piantedosi to the prefects clarifies that the governors will not be able to decide whether to open or block the “borders”: the movements can be limited only with state measures, adopted in relation to “specific areas of the national territory, according to principles of adequacy and proportionality to the epidemiological risk actually present in these areas”.

The civil protection bulletin and the Lombardy caseThe Civil Protection daily bulletin says that 16 days after the start of Phase two, total cases rose to 226,699. But what matters is the increase, double compared to Monday. A figure on which the numbers of Lombardy weigh: out of 813 cases, 462 are in the most affected Region, which compared to Monday also marks a rise in the victims – 54 in the last 24 hours, the increase had been 24 – and of the currently positive: they are 27,291, 218 more, while on Monday there had been a drop compared to the previous day of 357 patients. That Lombardy remains a problem is also confirmed by the relationship between infected and swabs: if in Italy there are about 2 new positives for every hundred tests made, in Milan and the surrounding area it is more than 4 out of 100.

In the rest of Italy the curve is downhill In the rest of Italy, however, the trend continues to decline overall and, at least for the moment, there are no particular repercussions after the easing of the measures decided on May 4: patients in intensive care continue to decrease (716, compared to Sunday 33 less) throughout Italy, with the places occupied by Covid patients who are far from the critical threshold of 30%, the recovered are almost 130 thousand and for the first time since March 15, the inpatients with symptoms return to under ten thousand (9,991 ). All regions therefore currently remain at ‘low’ risk, while it is ‘moderate’ in Lombardy, Molise and Umbria.

Boccia: “We’ll have to live with the coronavirus” The data of the next few days, which will also take into account the new reopenings, will tell if the trend will remain the current one or if it is destined to go up again. In this case, the government repeated again, areas of the country will necessarily have to be closed. “With the coronavirus it will be necessary to live together and if there should be problems in a single region, the latter will have to close because we cannot stop the other” says Boccia recalling that the first check – except for particularly critical data – will take place on June 3. Mobility will restart, says the minister, between the regions “but for those” that have medium or low risk “. For those who have a” high risk, this will not be considered appropriate “.

To the Immuni App However, Immuni, the contact tracing app, should also be ready for that date. Commissioner Domenico Arcuri has returned to talk about it in the Senate Justice Committee explaining that the application is being tested and “it will be put into a system and usable for citizens at the end of May”. Words identical to those spoken 15 days ago in the Chamber, with one novelty: the Saatchi & Saatchi agency will take care, free of charge, of the communication campaign to convince the Italians to download the application.

The new closures hypothesized by governors and mayors New closings, well before June 3, were instead hypothesized both by the president of Veneto Luca Zaia and by the mayor of Palermo Leonluca Orlando: the images of the nightlife areas and crowded markets as in normal times were not liked by both. But the data of the Interior Ministry say that on the first day of reopening the Italians performed well, given that out of 127,601 controlled persons, only 608 were sanctioned.

The budget in the world Asian and European countries, as well as many US states, ease the lockdowns after passing the acute phase of the epidemic. They do so cautiously, with bated breath for fear that the numbers of infections and victims will increase again, while in the world the confirmed cases are more than 4.8 million and the deaths almost 320 thousand. Elsewhere, however, the curves continue to rise: from India to South Africa, from Mexico to Russia to Brazil, the latter only behind Russia for registered infections (despite underestimates and lack of tests). Russia has again recorded over 9 thousand infections in 24 hours, with the total now over 300 thousand, half in Moscow, while the authorities speak of 2,800 deaths, a figure that many believe is actually much higher. According to some experts, in fact, the Russian authorities have attributed many deaths for Covid-19 to chronic diseases, despite positive tests, with heavy manipulations of the statistics. Meanwhile in China a city in the north of the country goes into lockdown.

The World Bank: 60 million people at risk of poverty The coronavirus epidemic could push 60 million people around the world below the poverty line. The alarm was raised by the President of the World Bank, David Malpass, who announced aid for 160 billion dollars to one hundred developing countries, in which 70% of the planet’s population lives.