Coronavirus, only 7 new cases out of 3784 swabs. Tuscany out of the tunnel? Experts speak

It is the lowest point of the infection since March 3. Gianni Rezza, epidemiologist and director of the infectious diseases department of the Istituto Superiore di Sanità: “Too early”. For Walter Ricciardi, consultant to the Ministry of Health and member of the WHO “there are still ten days to wait”. For the epidemilologist Lopalco, the virus may weaken by circulating in the population

FLORENCE. The lowest point of the curve from March 3 to today. Just 7 new cases, and this time emerged from a number of swabs more or less in line with the average of the last few weeks. Out of 3,784 tests processed in the laboratories of Tuscany on Tuesday 18 May, 0.18% were positive. Not yet a light, but perhaps a glimpse is visible at the bottom of the tunnel where the coronavirus has chased us.

Yes, because starting from Monday and even more from today we should have started to glimpse the effects of the after lockdown taken on May 4 on the trend of the epidemic. If and how the first real reopenings caused a new increase in infections, we should know from now on. The first act of phase 2, clarified a study by the Gimbe foundation a few days ago, would begin to surface in the bulletins from Monday to consolidate by the end of the month. Because looking at the curve now does not mean observing it in real time, but with a delay of at least two or three weeks. First of all, for symptoms to occur from the moment of infection, it takes at least 5 days (the range is from 2 to 14).

Covid-19 after May 4: relationship between timing of infection, onset of symptoms and diagnosis

* Gimbe Foundation graphics – Notes: average time between infection and onset of symptoms: 5 days. The Ministry of Health delimits the incubation period between two and 12 days, leaving 14 days as a maximum precautionary limit.

“And then the time for confirmation of the diagnosis depends on the request for the test by the family doctor, on the execution of the swab, on the laboratory analysis and on the report – says Nino Cartabellotta, president of Gimbe – And according to the data provided by the ‘Higher institute of health, the median time between onset of symptoms and diagnostic confirmation in the last weeks has been 9-10 days “. “Unfortunately, we gave the message that it’s all over. It is not so. We must be careful, call citizens to their responsibilities, and be correct in communication, saying that the virus has not yet been eradicated “, reiterated Enrico Rossi. Of course, keeping an eye on the curve until Sunday was a futile exercise, according to all observers. Then on Monday 13 cases were counted but on a little over two thousand tampons. Now the trend continues to decline, but on almost 4 thousand tests, more or less the average kept in the last weeks against the 400 at the beginning of the pandemic.

But is it enough to say that we are out of it? Maybe the virus loses strength? The scholars (we contacted six of them) are all in agreement: “Too early,” says Gianni Rezza, epidemiologist and director of the infectious diseases department of the Istituto Superiore di Sanità. “We still have to wait about ten days,” says Walter Ricciardi, a consultant to the Ministry of Health and a member of the WHO. «We are not rushing, we need to put the numbers of five or six days together to draw a trend and a hint of the curve, that of today (yesterday, ed) is only a point data and could be dirtied by many factors, such as delays in the execution and analysis of the tests “, explains Francesco Menichetti, chief of infectious diseases in Pisa and echoes Paola Vivani, epidemiologist of the ASL Nord West. Pure Fabio Voller, of the Regional Health Agency, asks “until Thursday to comment”. “It takes cumulative cases to understand if the slowdown really continues – explains Pier Luigi Lopalco, professor and epidemiologist in Pisa – Of course, since it is an epidemic tail, the number of people who would have developed severe symptoms decreases and moreover we have become better at treating the sick early reducing the aggravations, but we have no elements to say that Covid has weakened, even if when a virus begins to circulate in the population it happens that it loses virulence ».

We will know better next week, they trust from the regional task force. Also because a large part of the swabs analyzed today was performed between 8 and 10 May, that is, on people infected before 4 May. Yesterday the Ars released the monitoring data with which the Ministry of Health drew up the risk classification region by region in the face of the reopening on Sunday. Tuscany, fifth in number of cases, has a weekly incidence of 5.6 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants and an “intermediate-low” situation in the national ranking. The epidemic is “under control”, say from Ars. Except that the numbers referred to the period 10-16 May. A little dated. The Gimbe foundation also calculates risk variables for each region and for each individual province every week. For the Tirreno it did so by updating the charts to May 19th. It inserts the provinces into a Cartesian plan divided by four quadrants, relating the weekly increase in cases and the incidence of contagion per 100 thousand inhabitants.

Here, if Tuscany is still in the green quadrant, among its least exposed, not all its provinces are. Florence and Lucca are in the red zone, the one most at risk: the first in the last 7 days recorded a 3% increase in positives, the second by 2.5%, going from the yellow “cooling” dial to the “hot area” ». After all, these are the areas where the new positives were concentrated: 4 Monday in Lucca, 5 of the 7 yesterday in Florence. For now, according to the Region, there are no lit micro-outbreaks. But Gimbe’s graphs give an indication of the geography to keep an eye on. Also in view of any localized closings.