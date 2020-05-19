Coronavirus, only 7 new cases out of 3784 swabs. Tuscany out of the tunnel? Experts speak

From left, Professor Francesco Menichetti, epidemiologist Pier Luigi Lopalco and Walter Ricciardi, consultant to the Ministry of Health and member of the WHO

It is the lowest point of the infection since March 3. Gianni Rezza, epidemiologist and director of the infectious diseases department of the Istituto Superiore di Sanità: “Too early”. For Walter Ricciardi, consultant to the Ministry of Health and member of the WHO “there are still ten days to wait”. For the epidemilologist Lopalco, the virus may weaken by circulating in the population

Mario Neri

May 19, 2020



